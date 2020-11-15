There is no longer any doubt: Alabama, the United States and pretty much the entire world are now in the middle of the second wave of COVID-19, just as health experts feared.
The decline and stabilization in new coronavirus cases and hospitalizations that Alabama saw after Gov. Kay Ivey instituted the statewide mask mandate in early July is over. Trends are bad and getting worse, even with the mandate — although they’d almost certainly be worse still without it.
Contrary to one high-profile prediction, COVID is very much still with us.
“ALL THE FAKE NEWS MEDIA WANTS TO TALK ABOUT IS COVID, COVID, COVID,” President Donald Trump tweeted, in all caps, on Oct. 27. “ON NOVEMBER 4th, YOU WON’T BE HEARING SO MUCH ABOUT IT ANYMORE. WE ARE ROUNDING THE TURN!!!”
It’s Nov. 15, and the president continues to wage fruitless legal challenges to the election result while ignoring the crisis around him, even as his own staff members continue to come down with the disease.
Those who have been infected include Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson, Trump campaign adviser Corey Lewandowski and adviser David Bossie, whom Trump had just named to head up his team litigating the election. In addition, the Washington Post reports another eight staffers at the Republican National Committee are sick, and more than 130 Secret Service agents assigned to the White House and the president have tested positive.
Secret Service agents are famously tasked with taking a bullet, if necessary, for the president of the United States. They should not, however, have to sacrifice their health and possibly their lives due to the administration’s callous indifference.
At the other extreme, New York Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who seems forever trying to make up for his early and disastrous blunder of ordering his state’s nursing homes to take COVID patients, is now forbidding gatherings that exceed 10 people in private homes — a measure clearly aimed at the Thanksgiving holiday. How such a prohibition would be enforced without draconian law enforcement measures, however, remains unexplained.
Public policy has a major role to play in the nation’s COVID response. We still, eight months after the pandemic began in earnest in the U.S., are woefully deficient in testing and tracking, the two things, along with a cultural habit of masking up so as not to spread illnesses, that have helped keep a lid on COVID in much of Asia. On Thursday, as California became the second state, after Texas, to pass 1 million COVID cases, cars lined up for hours at drive-thru testing sites at Dodger Stadium and other locations in the state. Such lines discourage many people who need to be tested from doing so.
Yet more than policy, the main thing when it comes to containing COVID is individual behavior — simply taking the virus seriously.
There seems little doubt “COVID fatigue” is setting in. Dr. Don Williamson, the former state health officer who now heads the Alabama Hospital Association, blames COVID fatigue in part for the rise in virus infections that is now straining state and local medical facilities.
That, combined with an increase in indoor public gatherings, particularly as high school sports move indoors, threatens to make things worse.
“Things were outside, but if you went to any of the (football) games you saw that people were not consistently and appropriately wearing masks, and even if there were guards at the gates … once people got inside, it became personal responsibility, and folks just didn’t follow through like they could have,” said Judy Smith, Alabama Department of Public Health administrator for the Northern District.
No one wants another lockdown, such as New York State is now undertaking. Indeed state officials have eased up on existing restrictions even as COVID cases rise, while keeping the mask mandate. But it takes personal responsibility — and fighting COVID fatigue — to make that workable.
