Sixty-four years after Cuba’s communist takeover, and 55 years after Fidel Castro’s regime shut down the island nation’s remaining private small businesses, capitalism is creeping back into Cuba — like green shoots through the cracks of a corrupt and crumbling system.
Last week, Reuters reported the Cuban peso was hovering around an all-time low against the dollar. The Cuban economy is a basket case. And while the island’s communist government — and left-wing American activists — like to pin the blame on the U.S. embargo of Cuba, there is little room to argue that the main culprit for Cuba’s dire economic circumstances is its state-dominated economy.
No, the U.S. embargo doesn’t help, but the rest of the world ignores it, and yet Cuba remains desperately poor — so much so that Cuba is, once again, having to give capitalism a chance.
“Over the past two years a new kind of revolution has been quietly taking place in Cuba: Private businesses ... are making a strong comeback, employing more people than state enterprises, gaining trust from foreign creditors and helping put food on Cubans’ tables at a time of widespread scarcity,” The Miami Herald reported last week.
Since September 2021, when Cuba legalized small- and medium-sized businesses, “7,842 small- and medium-size companies were created, along with 65 non-agricultural cooperatives, generating some 212,000 jobs combined,” The Associated Press reported this week.
Most of this, the Herald goes on to say, is happening outside the official economy, meaning little of the money generated is going to the Cuban government. That appears to sit fine with Cuba’s budding entrepreneurs.
These entrepreneurs, according to Ricardo Herrero, executive director of the Cuba Study Group here in the U.S., “share similar value sets with entrepreneurs here in the United States. These are people who want the government off their backs and want to see better relations between the United States and Cuba, particularly between Cuba and the diaspora. They see the diaspora not only as their natural partners but also their natural market.”
But that’s where the politics gets complicated. The Cuban diaspora in south Florida has long insisted the U.S. take a hard line against the communist government they or their parents — or their grandparents — fled years ago.
“Cuban entrepreneurs feel they are caught between two forces: U.S. sanctions and limitations within Cuba itself such as high taxes, a lack of financing and state control over imports and exports,” The AP noted in a report on a small entrepreneurial training program being run out of the U.S. embassy in Havana.
The rapid growth of these private endeavors and their success relative to Cuba’s state-owned enterprises puts the lie to the notion that the U.S. blockade is the reason for Cuba’s economic misery. Similarly, it puts into question how effective the embargo really is as a way to punish the Cuban regime’s bad behavior.
With both China and Russia rushing to strengthen ties with Cuba, it’s time to finally sweep away the last of our Cold War-era sanctions on Cuba and move to strengthen ties with the nation and its new private sector — showing that the private sector and capitalism really do work best, and that communism, however trendy it is among elite college students, really is the failed ideology of the past.
