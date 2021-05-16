The cyberattack two weeks ago that partially shut down the nation’s largest fuel pipeline, leading last week to panic buying and sporadic shortages, underlines the vulnerabilities of the nation’s vital infrastructure.
Eastern European hackers, possibly based in Russia, attacked Colonial Pipeline’s main pipe running from the Texas Gulf Coast, up through Alabama and Georgia, and north to New Jersey. The pipe supplies the eastern U.S. with roughly 45% of its fuel.
The mere threat of a temporary gasoline supply disruption, especially with demand already increasing as the nation awakes from its COVID slumber, sent many Americans racing to the pumps. Panic buying led to a self-fulfilling shortage, with gas lines forming at filling stations throughout the Southeast and many stations, especially in the Carolinas, running out of gas.
All of this just goes to show how vulnerable the nation’s computers are to cyberattacks. Such attacks are usually the work of extortionists. They attack a system, lock it down and offer to give the victim software to undo the damage in exchange for a ransom.
Colonial Pipeline reportedly paid a $5 million ransom via cryptocurrency to get control back of its servers, and the software the extortionists provided to undo the damage was so slow, Colonial ended up getting back up and running through its own efforts instead.
Hackers have a business model: They don’t charge more than a victim can pay because extortion doesn’t work unless you get paid. Nor do they usually cause this much collateral damage. But if America’s computer networks are vulnerable to criminals, then they’re vulnerable to hostile powers that might want to do more meaningful and more lasting damage.
In the wake of the Colonial hack, the Biden administration has ordered an upgrade of federal computer networks, but that doesn’t go nearly far enough. The administration’s infrastructure plan, for all its spending and its broad definition of “infrastructure,” doesn’t deal with cybersecurity, even as it proposes to expand broadband networks.
“Specifically, the Biden administration’s proposed infrastructure spending plan doesn’t address securing infrastructure from malicious cyber activity,” writes Frank Cilluffo, director of Auburn University’s McCrary Institute for Cyber and Critical Infrastructure Security, and Mark Montgomery, senior adviser to the chairmen of the Cyberspace Solarium Commission, in a column for the NBC News website. “The president’s budget proposal for next year also doesn’t prioritize cybersecurity. ... Both the budget and the infrastructure plan continue the Trump administration’s failure to sufficiently fund cybersecurity efforts in the nondefense department budget areas.”
In other ways, longstanding policies hobble the nation’s ability to react when cyberattacks do happen. In the instance of the Colonial hack, fuel could have been rerouted from the pipeline to tanker ships, if there were enough ships to do the job. But the Jones Act stood in the way.
Passed in 1920 and zealously defended ever since by the domestic shipping industry, the Jones Act requires that all goods shipped between U.S. ports be transported on ships that are built, owned and operated by U.S. citizens or permanent residents.
This is supposedly a matter of U.S. security. “The Jones Act is vital to maintaining the strength of the American shipbuilding and maritime industries ...” tweeted the Department of Homeland Security last week, in the middle of announcing that the Biden administration was temporarily suspending the Jones Act so that foreign-flagged ships could help transport fuel between U.S. ports.
That’s the peculiar thing about the Jones Act: It’s supposed to help the country be self-sufficient in the event of a national emergency, yet every time there is a real emergency, the administration suspends the act because all it does is stand in the way of supplies getting to those who need them.
Suspending the Jones Act for good — that is, repealing it — should be another addition to President Joe Biden’s infrastructure agenda.
