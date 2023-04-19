In a pre-recorded speech to a National Rifle Association convention last week, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, auditioning for an expected presidential run, declared that limitations on gun rights undermine Americans’ capacity for self-defense, which is the “basis of their ability to rule themselves.”
How odd it is that the same gun rights he promotes are increasingly an example of our inability to rule ourselves.
To be sure, DeSantis is careful to couch his defense of gun rights with echoes of the Second Amendment. The Founding Fathers were clear about the reason for elevating the right to bear arms: because “a well-regulated militia” is “necessary to the security of a free State.” In an infant nation that lacked the resources to arm the citizen-soldiers who might be needed in the event of an invasion or rebellion, the “ability to rule themselves” could indeed be imperiled without access to guns.
But then we look at the mass shooting in Dadeville on Saturday. Four people were killed at a Sweet 16 birthday party and 32 injured. Details remain sketchy, but this was no noble stand against foreign invaders or even against a domestic threat. Rather, it was a tragic waste of life, horrifying both in the resulting pain and in the fact that such shootings have become commonplace in America.
The guns used in Dadeville were not “necessary to the security of a free State,” and certainly were not necessary to secure anyone’s “ability to rule themselves.” To the contrary, the shots fired undermined our security and freedom and were a testament to our failure to rule ourselves in a rational way.
Gov. Kay Ivey, who last year signed into law a bill allowing anyone to carry a concealed handgun without a permit, on Sunday gave inadvertent voice to the state’s self-imposed impotence in combating gun deaths.
“This morning, I grieve with the people of Dadeville and my fellow Alabamians. Violent crime has NO place in our state,” she scolded in a tweet.
But violent crime — specifically with guns — has an unmistakable place in this state. Indeed, only three states have more gun deaths per capita than Alabama, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Our state’s per capita death rate from guns surpasses that of Mexico and of Colombia.
And despite this deadly problem, our lawmakers are hell-bent on proving that the National Rifle Association’s contributions to their campaigns were a good investment. Faced with a difficult problem that is killing their constituents, they determinedly look the other way.
We’ve been here before, far too many times. While victims’ families weep in Dadeville, there will be calls for gun control. Then there will be the predictable response: “Guns don’t kill people; people kill people.”
It is of course true that “guns don’t kill people; people kill people.” No question, guns would be little threat in a society that was not so riddled with evil and rage.
But this is the society in which we live.
So yes, the best solution would be to fix our society, to replace evil with good. The fact we can’t figure out how to do so is not a reason to ignore other problems that contribute to mass murders.
One of those is the ready availability of guns.
The people of most developed nations have concluded unrestricted freedom to own guns is less important than the freedom to live without fear of them, and as a result their gun deaths per capita are a fraction of ours.
Given that we can’t solve the problem of evil, it is time we found the political will to tackle the problems we can.
