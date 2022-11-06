Even the event’s organizers were surprised.
Dede Quarry, president of the Downtown Decatur Merchants Association, said organizers hoped about 2,000 people would attend the city’s first Dia de los Muertos event. Instead, about 3,500 people crowded into the city block of Second Avenue Northeast beside the Alabama Center for the Arts last Wednesday evening for Decatur’s first official celebration of what translates into English as the Day of the Dead.
“We kind of put it in that one block because we were like, it’s our first year, we want to make sure we have enough stuff, and we want it to be good and full. Next year we’re going to have to extend it some,” Quarry said the next day. “I don’t think we had enough room, but that’s a good problem to have.”
Now organizers are ready and eager to make Dia de los Muertos an annual happening.
Traditionally celebrated on Nov. 1 and 2, Dia de los Muertos is often described as the “Mexican Halloween.” And it’s true it does have much in common with the old All Hallows Eve — especially as celebrated in olden days in the Celtic parts of the British Isles.
Dia de los Muertos is a mix of Spanish and Mesoamerican traditions going back some 3,000 years, but it has become something uniquely Mexican, in which people welcome back the souls of dead relatives for a brief reunion of food and celebration.
Halloween has the jack-o’-lanterns, meant to frighten away evil spirits, while the Day of the Dead has the sugar skulls, which are decorated and often include the name of a deceased loved one. People leave the skulls on altars or in cemeteries to remember those who have passed.
Like All Hallows Eve’s evolution into Halloween, the Day of the Dead has become somewhat domesticated over the years, but it’s still a good excuse for people of all ages to dress in costumes and have a good time, which is what happened in downtown Decatur last week.
Dia de los Muertos isn’t the first Hispanic celebration to find a welcoming home in north Alabama. Cinco de Mayo has long been a fixture on the calendar, if for no other reason than it being a good excuse to have special pricing on margaritas. But Cinco de Mayo is a bit like St. Patrick’s Day — it’s celebrated by people of Mexican heritage in the U.S., but not so much by Mexicans in Mexico.
Dia de los Muertos is, in terms of Mexican heritage, more authentic. Which makes the diverse crowd of participants who came out for last week’s Day of the Dead celebration all the more heartening.
Alabama’s relationship with its Hispanic immigrant population has long been marked by difficulties, misunderstandings and animosity. State lawmakers have drafted bills aimed at getting Mexican and other Latino immigrants to “self-deport.”
We hope the success of events like Dia de los Muertos in Decatur — and a similar event last week in Athens — are an indication the people of Alabama are moving past some of the old misconceptions about Hispanic immigrants that have soured relations between native-born and newcomers in the past.
According to 2020 census data, 13.9% of Decatur’s population identifies as Hispanic or Latino. That is Decatur. Its Hispanic population is a vital part of its ever-changing nature, and what immigrants bring with them becomes a part of the city’s vibrant and increasingly cosmopolitan culture.
And if there is one thing Decatur has never turned down, it’s any excuse to have a celebration.
