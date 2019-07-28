Two weeks is too long, but that’s how long debris from an apartment eviction lay beside Wimberly Drive Southwest, creating not only an eyesore but a potential health hazard.
A crew arranged by Weaver Realty, which manages the property at 2826 Wimberly Drive, finally picked up the debris the morning a story about it appeared in The Daily.
To be sure, this was an unusual case. Not many evictions involve tenants who apparently treated their apartment as a clown car, packing in more stuff than seems physically possible.
The realty company said items from the eviction were initially in trash bags by the side of the road but were scattered as the evicted tenants and others rummaged through them.
The debris from the July 12 eviction remained while the out-of-town property owner waited for an insurance adjuster to view the mess so that the owner could claim the cost of removal on his insurance.
In cases such as these, it’s delinquent tenants who ultimately are to blame, but there may need to be specific rules for where property discarded from evictions is left so that the cost of a tenant’s irresponsibility doesn’t fall on the public.
An entire neighborhood suffered not just from trash scattered up and down the street, but the odor of soiled mattresses, and nearly daily thundershowers drenching the refuse only made the situation worse.
The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office personnel were on hand but only to keep the peace, if necessary. They had no responsibility for removal and placement of tenants’ belongings.
Yet while the scattered leftovers from the eviction are now gone, more debris remains.
Neighbors have also complained about a separate litter situation on Wimberly that continues. Mattresses, couches and other items have been left on the road at its dead end.
“My mother doesn’t even want to come down this way anymore,” said one resident. “She was disgusted. ... It’s embarrassing.”
This is exactly what Decatur doesn’t need as it’s trying to market itself to people moving here because of the Mazda Toyota Manufacturing USA automotive plant going up in Limestone County and the related auto supply plants also moving into the area.
City Councilman Charles Kirby, who represents the Wimberly Drive neighborhood, said he’s not even clear who should pick up the junk on the street after changes in Street and Environmental Services policies this year — changes meant to improve the condition of the city’s streets, alleys and cul de sacs.
The city has said it will pick up larger items left by residential garbage customers, but the apartment complexes on Wimberly appear to use dumpsters serviced by private contractors, putting the residents in a gray area.
“They’re kind of caught in a Catch-22,” Kirby said of neighborhood residents who dispose of trash properly but are tired of the eyesore. “We’re basically telling them you’re required to haul it to the landfill.
When some residents and businesses don’t do their part to keep Decatur clean, those who do may start to wonder why they bother making an effort.
We sympathize with anyone dealing with deadbeat tenants, but trash shouldn’t remain strewn along a public street for two weeks. If an insurance adjuster needs evidence, surely photographs will do. And the city can’t ignore trash in public spaces just because it doesn’t want to appear to reward people dumping illegally.
Unfortunately, it’s always up to people who take pride in their community to make an effort for those who simply don’t or won’t.
