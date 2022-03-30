Decatur is back to having one ambulance service. The city’s second go-around with two competing services ended the same way that the first did — with one service ceasing operations within the city.
This time, the service that left town was First Response Ambulance Service, the very service that broke open the city’s monopoly in the first place.
City complaints with First Response, especially regarding response times, led the city’s Ambulance Regulatory Board to tighten requirements and, eventually, allow in a competitor: Decatur Morgan Hospital Emergency Medical Services.
When the board issued Decatur Morgan Hospital a license to operate in the city, First Response’s owner, David Childers, complained that Decatur couldn’t support two ambulance services. This was exactly the opposite of what he claimed when First Response sought to provide service in Decatur in the first place.
Indeed, Childers went so far last December as to file a lawsuit against the city and the hospital claiming they were financially damaging his business.
Meanwhile, the ARB claimed First Response started ignoring emergency calls in order to take more profitable non-emergency calls.
“They didn’t care about the city,” said City Emergency Management Services Director Chris Phillips. “All they cared about was doing those (non-emergency) calls like dialysis transports in which they make money. They didn’t want to do 911 calls.”
Childers had repeatedly said non-emergency calls were the moneymakers for his service, and he told the ARB at its March 8 meeting that the hospital was handling 99% of the non-emergency calls.
Eventually, First Response left the city altogether, and with just 27 hours notice. That, notably, came after the city gave up trying to require First Response to put up a bond for just such a contingency.
Fire Chief Tracy Thornton, who is also chairman of the Ambulance Regulatory Board, said First Response’s providing only a short termination notice is why the city’s new ambulance service ordinance initially required services to have a $2 million performance bond. The city reduced the bond to $250,000 and then eliminated it completely in October 2020 after finding out underwriters would not support a bond for First Response.
While the city may have been requiring too much of a bond in the first place, we can also see why underwriters would not want to take First Response on.
Decatur clearly had two options: Continue trying and failing to get First Response to meet its obligations under the city’s ambulance ordinance or let in competition, which could either force First Response to improve or send it packing. It chose the latter, and eventually competition did what regulation could not do. It drove out the ambulance service provider that was not fulfilling its main task of transporting emergency patients.
Now Decatur again has just one ambulance service. Decatur Morgan Hospital is financially stable enough and sufficiently capitalized that we believe it can service the city effectively on its own. If not, the city’s door remains open.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.