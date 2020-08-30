With the municipal election out of the way and all but one of the city’s elected offices decided for the next four years, Decatur’s elected government seems to be functioning again.
Last week, the City Council moved forward with filling the Decatur Youth Services director position left vacant at the beginning of the year with the retirement of Bruce Jones. This week, the council will likely hire a new Fire and Rescue chief, filling the spot that opened when Tony Grande resigned last year to take a job in Tennessee.
One can criticize the council’s choices or how it went about making them, but that it is even able to make major decisions seems a sign of improvement after months of indecision, squabbling and backpedaling. The coronavirus pandemic has been a factor in this gridlock, obviously, but much if not most of it was self-inflicted.
A mostly new City Council will now have to live and work with the decisions the current council is finally undertaking. Longtime District 1 Councilman Billy Jackson, who was unopposed for reelection, will be the only returning council member when the new council is sworn in come November.
Two council members, Chuck Ard and Kristi Hill, chose not to seek reelection. Two others, Charles Kirby and Council President Paige Bibbee, lost their bids for another term.
The question of who will be mayor is still undecided. Incumbent Mayor Tab Bowling has a strong lead heading into the October runoff with former City Council member Butch Matthews.
The citizens of Decatur deserve a city government that works, that can function efficiently and make decisions, thoughtfully but promptly. Disagreements are unavoidable, and they are not a bad thing. People can learn from the give-and-take of hashing out differences of opinion. But such differences shouldn’t become personal, and they shouldn’t become grudges.
The point here is not to lay blame on any particular members of the current government. That, at this point, is irrelevant anyway. The point is to say Decatur is going to have a virtually clean slate, with both the advantages (less acrimony) and disadvantages (lost experience) that entails. We hope the advantages won’t be squandered.
Another thing the citizens of Decatur deserve is transparency from their government. It is worth noting that two of the outgoing council members, Kirby and Bibbee, refused to sign a non-disclosure agreement related to pending litigation with 3M. While such agreements may be necessary, unfortunately, when it comes to luring new business and industry, they should not be used to keep the public from knowing about legal dealings that may absolve or conceal wrongdoing and have consequences for decades to come.
We hope incoming council members take that into consideration, too.
That the city’s government can work when the politics is behind it, shows it can work when people put the city’s welfare above politics. Maybe, in the long run, doing so is good politics.
No one wants Decatur to succeed, after all, more than the people who live, work and vote here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.