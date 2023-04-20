When reality departs from the ideal, the temptation is to put on the blinders. That’s especially true when it comes to violence in schools.
Decatur City Schools has dispensed with the blinders and the city’s children are safer because if it.
Our idealized image of K-12 schools, based in part on selective memories, is of sanctuaries where learning and friendship abound. Violence in those recollections rarely surpasses the occasional spitball sticking to the blackboard or an errant paper airplane doing a kamikaze run into the teacher.
Clinging to these images is tempting, even to school administrators. Yes, there are horrifying news stories of mass shootings, but they are always there, not here. Our community isn’t like that.
Students and parents want our schools to be inviting, places of trust and warmth. And administrators, invariably overwhelmed by a tight budget and pressured to pump more money into reducing class sizes and improving test scores, might be excused for being reluctant to spend those limited funds on hardening security. Who wants schools that feel like a fortress, or worse, a jail? Should we really spend tax dollars on gun-toting SROs who serve as a constant reminder of a dangerous world, a world that is there, not here?
But it’s unlikely that the administrators at Covenant School in Nashville expected the world to intrude before a shooter killed six on May 27. Nor was gun violence anticipated before the fatal shootings at Arlington Lamar High School in Texas on March 20, or at a charter school in Des Moines, Iowa, on Jan. 23, or at Benito Juarez High School in Chicago on Dec. 16. Nobody expected the massacre at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, that killed 22 on May 24.
School shootings are always unexpected. The odds of a school shooter like those that terrorized Uvalde or Nashville taking aim in Decatur are statistically small, a spinning roulette wheel in which we pray the ball never lands on one of our schools, but we are not immune.
“There’s not one formula that you can take or one approach you can take to school safety because we have to deal both with internal factors and external factors as well as the unknown evil that exists out there,” explained Deputy Superintendent Dwight Satterfield.
And to its credit, DCS is not confining itself to one approach. It is pushing for more SROs and willing to pay for them, but a police shortage has been a limiting factor. DCS has gone to great expense revamping its campuses so members of the public can only enter the building through a single secure door. Surveillance cameras have been upgraded and weapon detection systems are being evaluated.
A security manager is being hired. Door alarms are being installed that will sound an alert if an exterior door is not closed and locked. Interior doors are being equipped with better locks for use during a lockdown. Communication equipment is being upgraded so a threat can be immediately communicated both within the school and to law enforcement.
DCS would no doubt prefer to spend the money on other things, but it recognizes that its mission of educating students necessarily falls a step below keeping them safe.
None of the security measures implemented by DCS guarantee student safety, and we pray that they never are tested by a shooter. But parents, students and the community can take comfort that DCS is not wearing blinders.
