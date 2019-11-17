The city of Decatur, we are told, does not have the money to adequately collect trash or enforce laws that criminalize littering. It can’t afford to keep a regional attraction like the Point Mallard ice rink open. Potholes are everywhere. Basic beautification steps like burying power lines, improving the causeway, and adequately maintaining rights of way are elusive.
Yet the City Council appears on the verge of voting to take on a recurring annual expense of $58,153 to $88,487, plus benefits, to create a position that will do nothing to improve the city. The “communications specialist” position approved last week by the Personnel Board is not an effort to make substantive improvements to the city, but to paint the city in the best possible light.
The job description approved by the Personnel Board and soon to be voted on by the City Council is all about spin.
The most fundamental problem with a PR person working out of the mayor’s office is that he or she will create a counterproductive layer between citizens and elected representatives. A designated spokesperson becomes a barrier to the free flow of information between elected officials and their constituents.
Even if the council believes the current mayor is an ineffective communicator, any PR person who is hired will have legal protections that bind future mayors.
Placing a spokesperson between the people and those they elected makes lives easier for elected officials and improves elected officials’ ability to present questionable decisions in a positive light. Neither is an appropriate goal.
A trained PR person looks for ways to spin information into an attractive image — to put lipstick on a pig. But Decatur residents don’t need that. They typically know their elected council member and understand that governance requires debate and compromise, and that the grandest municipal goals are limited by the city’s budget. Democracy is not always pretty, and that’s OK.
But does Decatur need to present an attractive image beyond its borders? Sure. The city is seeking to attract residents, businesses and developers. While city government needs to implement policies that are consistent with these recruitment goals, it should not be in the business of spin. We have plenty of entities that can actively seek to present a positive image for the city, including the well-funded Decatur Morgan Tourism, the Morgan County Economic Development Association, the Decatur-Morgan County Chamber of Commerce and the Decatur Downtown Redevelopment Authority.
By spending money for a professional spokesperson, the city reduces the money it has available for substantive efforts that actually improve the city. Instead of hiring a spokesperson to talk about Decatur’s beauty, the city should spend money on workers who actually make the city more beautiful. Instead of using limited funds to tout infrastructure that makes the city a good place for industry, it should spend that money on improving infrastructure.
There are plenty of local organizations that can sell Decatur to prospective residents and employers. The city should use its limited resources to improve the product those organizations are trying to sell.
