Back during the 2016 presidential campaign, Marco Gutierrez, co-founder of the group Latinos for Trump, issued a dire warning during an interview with MSNBC:
“My culture is a very dominant culture, and it’s imposing and it’s causing problems. If you don’t do something about it, you’re going to have taco trucks on every corner.”
That went down exactly as one might expect. A YouGov poll found that 58% of Americans would be happy “if there was a taco truck on your corner.” Even Donald Trump’s campaign, which stressed limiting immigration, rushed out a statement pointing out that Gutierrez was not part of the official Trump campaign, but rather an independent actor.
Americans like taco trucks and, more generally, they like food trucks. Food trucks typically serve inexpensive food at convenient locations and often are a way of distributing dishes one cannot find elsewhere.
When it comes to food trucks, Decatur has been lagging. That is not because of a lack of demand, but because of a regulatory structure that made it impossible for food trucks to operate under all but the most limited of circumstances.
The Decatur City Council’s justification was that limiting food trucks protected existing restaurants, but this reasoning was always based on several misconceptions.
The new council, which took office last year, has finally revisited the issue, and this month approved changes loosening the restrictions on food trucks in the hope of attracting them to the city.
Shawn Luker, of the Pink Pig barbecue food truck based out of Moulton, thinks the food trucks will come — including his. He notes that food trucks are especially popular now, with many people not wanting to venture inside restaurants because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Indeed, that’s what worries Councilman Billy Jackson, who cast the lone vote against the changes because he said he is concerned about allowing more competition against existing restaurants during the pandemic.
“We’re adding additional people who are taking away from local businesses that are struggling,” Jackson said.
A different look at what food trucks are about and who operates many of them, however, suggests there’s another way to evaluate the issue.
Yes, many food trucks are independently owned small businesses, but some of those, if successful, lead their owners to building full-service restaurants. Also, existing restaurants often start food trucks of their own, to act as second locations, serve special events or even, during a pandemic, reach customers who might otherwise not come out.
It shouldn’t be the city’s job to privilege one type of business model over another. It should allow customers to decide, with all of the businesses playing by the same rules.
That is what Decatur’s newly revised food truck ordinance does: It allows food trucks under the same health and safety rules that apply to other restaurants.
It won’t lead to “a taco truck on every corner.” Food trucks will be limited as to location, just as existing restaurants are limited by zoning. But you may be able to find a taco truck when you’re in the mood — or perhaps even a lobster roll.
