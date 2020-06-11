During his press conference Monday, Decatur Police Chief Nate Allen repeated one word: transparency.
His department has been transparent in some ways following a recent incident in which a Decatur police officer punched a man who had called the police after detaining a shoplifter. But it could be more transparent still, and being as transparent as possible is vital to the department maintaining the public’s trust at a time when other police departments across the nation seem to be doing all they can to make those they’re sworn to serve and protect not trust them.
Kevin Penn, owner of Star Beverages on Sixth Avenue, called police March 15 to report apprehending a shoplifter. The episode ended with Penn apparently punched in the jaw by one of the responding officers and face down on the floor of his own store, under arrest for misdemeanor obstruction of governmental operations.
This past weekend, surveillance video of the incident from Star Beverages’ security camera appeared on social media. What we see certainly seems to indicate an incident that is out of control. Whether the officer who threw the punch that Penn says broke his jaw felt threatened or not, it appears the officer escalated the situation instead of deescalating it.
On Monday, Decatur City Councilman Billy Jackson called on the officer, who has been assigned to desk duty for the time being, to be fired.
“I don’t agree with the Police Department’s assessment,” Jackson said after a council work session. “The act was egregious and unnecessary. The sergeant (another of the responding officers) had the situation fully under control, and I think the officer (who punched Penn) should be terminated.”
The Decatur Police Department has shown body camera footage that clearly displays an officer holstering his firearm as he enters the store. Clearly he saw the situation already de-escalating, yet it just as clearly re-escalated in a matter of moments.
Penn was armed with a handgun at the time. Although he can be seen on the surveillance video removing the ammunition clip, it’s unclear if that action was visible to officers. Right now, there are far more lingering questions about the incident than there are answers.
As of yet, the department hasn’t even released the name of the officer who punched Penn.
This is, unfortunately, standard practice. Police often release the names of people they say are simply “wanted for questioning.” Not so with police officers, unless they are formally charged. That is just one way the rules that apply to everyone else are not applied to the police.
Chief Allen says details about the officer are a “personnel matter.” Personnel records are public records. Does the officer have any previous incidents in his record that would indicate a pattern of misconduct? Without transparency, we cannot know, and the public has a right to know.
The Minneapolis police officer accused of killing George Floyd, Derek Chauvin, had a record that included 18 misconduct complaints over 19 years.
But there are other questions. Did Morgan County 911 correctly dispatch the call, which was a shoplifting rather than a robbery? Were the officers in a higher state of alert because they were expecting more than a shoplifting? Was Penn clear about the nature of the call when he made it, and how accurate do police expect crime victims to be in the heat of calling for help? Were officers aware from the outset that the crime victim was armed?
And, most importantly, why did it take months and a video appearing on social media for police to address the incident at all?
Most if not all of these questions could be answered if the Decatur Police Department were simply more forthcoming.
DPD says it has the community’s trust. If so, it should work to keep it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.