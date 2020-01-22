Decatur has amenities that are the envy of our neighbors.
Point Mallard Park and its wave pool attract thousands each summer, bringing in people from across north Alabama and beyond. The Wilson Morgan Park softball fields and the Jack Allen Soccer Complex attract teams from across the Southeast.
And despite its small size and seemingly low priority for some city leaders, the Point Mallard Ice Complex is a hidden gem — one that shouldn’t remain hidden.
Nearly 200 people attended a Decatur City Council community meeting last week, and most of them were united in their belief the city should make the repairs necessary to save the nearly 19-year-old ice rink.
The repairs could cost at least $1.4 million, Parks and Recreation Director Jason Lake said in October, if the city were to invest in a major overhaul, which would involve replacing the rink’s sand-based floor with a concrete one, and the most recent estimate is $2.8 million for an ice rink as part of a multi-purpose facility. Or repairs could cost as little as $258,500 if the city were to undertake only the bare minimum of repairing the rink’s broken water lines, which is merely a short-term fix.
Council President Paige Bibbee, along with council members Kristi Hill and Chuck Ard, have recently expressed a desire for the city to do what is necessary to save the ice rink.
We’re happy to hear that, but we’re concerned whether the desire will translate to action.
Councilman Billy Jackson has said the city has more pressing needs, including issues with other city facilities like the Aquadome and Carrie Matthews Recreation Center.
Councilman Charles Kirby expresses theoretical support for repairing the rink, but his list of higher priorities is so long we wonder what century he anticipates the repairs being completed.
The ice rink doesn’t make money. According to Lake, it has lost an average of $150,000 a year in the past 15 years.
“In the rink’s best year, it lost $31,000,” Lake said. “In its worst year, it lost $192,000.”
That is a wide gap, which suggests the rink is underutilized and if properly promoted could attract more paying customers to offset its cost.
The issue, however, goes beyond money.
The city needs to demonstrate its long-term commitment to these facilities, not abandon them just when the generation that grew up with them is having children of its own to use them. That means proper maintenance and upkeep of facilities like the ice rink — and the wave pool, which is coming up on its 50th anniversary — as well as upgrades to keep them attractive not only to current residents but prospective residents as well. In a world of constant change, people like for the things they grew up with to adapt, not simply be cast aside.
The fact the Point Mallard Ice Complex attracts users from Huntsville is a good thing, not a bad one.
Speaking of Huntsville, that city is about to close its own ice rink in two months for six months of renovations. Currently, Decatur is ahead, with a rink even many from Madison County prefer. It shouldn’t fall behind. It should invest in its existing assets.
