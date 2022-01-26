During the “annexation wars” of the 1980s, Huntsville, Madison, Athens and Decatur rushed to grab land in unincorporated areas of Limestone County. So far, the great land grab has paid off for everyone — except Decatur.
Huntsville, Madison and Athens have all seen rapid growth in the areas they’ve annexed, while areas that have remained unincorporated in eastern Limestone County have boomed, too. It’s all led to new housing developments, new schools and new infrastructure.
Decatur so far as has not been as fortunate. The city extended sewer service across the Tennessee River along Alabama 20 to Interstate 65 in order to get ahead of growth that has yet to materialize. Various developments — most notably the proposed Sweetwater project to be anchored by Bass Pro — promised the moon, only to disappear behind a haze of broken promises. Currently, the city is building an $18 million overpass, mostly paid for with a $14.2 million federal grant, over Alabama 20 in the hope it will lead to development on both sides and not become a bridge from nowhere to nowhere.
Now the city is looking at spending most of the $10.8 million it is receiving in federal COVID-19 relief funds on additional infrastructure in Limestone County.
Decatur City Council President Jacob Ladner has said the city will need to help Decatur Utilities pay for additional sewer expansion from its sewer mains in Alabama 20 to Bibb Garrett and Airport roads if residential development arises there. The city may also need to take over maintenance of Airport Road from the Limestone County Commission and improve both it and Bibb Garrett Road to accommodate additional traffic.
“We expect the traffic on these roads to really pick up when the overpass is finished and the area begins to develop,” Ladner said.
Councilman Carlton McMasters estimates the city would need to spend up to $3 million on sewer, roughly $3 million on Bibb Garrett Road and as much as $4 million on Airport Road.
“That’s almost all of the $10 million there,” McMasters said. “We need to be mindful of how we spend the money, but I think we need to use it as a catalyst for growth.”
Seeding Decatur-annexed Limestone County for development is both an opportunity and a gamble. Decatur residents have heard the promises of game-changing development north of the river on many occasions only for the game to end up a forfeit. Meanwhile, there are existing areas of Decatur that still, for one reason or another, lack sewer.
If city leaders gamble on Limestone once again and come up snake eyes, they can expect withering looks from their constituents who would like their own sewer connections subsidized and upgraded.
There is an almost inescapable logic to the city investing in Limestone County. As the areas of Limestone to the north and east develop and fill up, developing in Decatur’s part of the county becomes more attractive. Eventually, it will be the last undeveloped land left, and Decatur has to be ready for developers when they come. The question is when, and the longer infrastructure improvements sit unused, the more upgrades and improvements they’ll require when they’re finally called upon.
Decatur’s elected officials appear ready to make the gamble. At least they’re playing with a windfall of the house’s money.
