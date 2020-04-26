Alabamians await this week word of whether the Alabama Department of Public Health will allow its stay-at-home order to expire Friday or extend it.
The decision facing State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris and Gov. Kay Ivey is not an easy one. Any decision carries risks. Any decision requires trade-offs. Any decision will leave some unhappy. And any decision will be made with the understanding that we simply don’t know as much about the new coronavirus that causes COVID-19 as we need to.
There are absolutists at both extremes of the debate. There are those who want everything open for business as usual yesterday. And there are those who say you can’t put a price tag on a human life.
The first carries unknowable risks. The only First World country to adopt anything close to a business-as-usual approach is Sweden, which has done so at the cost of a death rate several times higher than that of its Nordic neighbors. The second is a nice slogan, but it has no semblance to reality. We all put a price tag on our own lives every day. Leaving the house to go to work is a calculation between the reward of a paycheck and the risk of dying in an auto accident on the way to the office. The question is not one of avoiding trade-offs; that’s not an option. The question is: What trade-offs will we make?
Allowing some small businesses to reopen so long as they practice social distancing seems reasonable. If the crowds at some big box stores are any indication, small businesses may be safer places to shop, with less risk of infection, than some of the stores that have been allowed to remain open. If you’ve had the misfortune of having to venture into a home improvement store in the past month in order to carry out an emergency repair, you may have run into entire families, taking no health precautions, gathering materials for some home project. This despite the fact health officials have recommended sending just one family member out to do the shopping.
Perhaps small businesses will do a better job of policing their customers.
Also, there are some studies that indicate we can open up more outdoor activities. One study out of China found little risk of virus transmission outdoors. Clearly, the size and density of crowds is a relevant factor, or else New Orleans’ Mardi Gras festivities wouldn’t have turned into a breeding ground for the virus. But it may mean we can open state parks and beaches safely.
There are also health costs to the lockdown itself. In addition to its toll on many people’s mental health, it can exact a physical toll.
Hospital officials are concerned that people who are ill or have chronic conditions are avoiding hospitals and clinics for fear of being exposed to COVID-19. Fear of one disease is causing people to put off treatment for a host of others, which may prove even more serious.
In addition, there is the worry that the lockdown is trapping abused spouses and children in dangerous environments.
Yet there is also an unintended benefit of the lockdown: Less automobile traffic on the roads, especially during the normally hectic morning and evening rush hours, has resulted in fewer accidents, which means fewer injuries and deaths. Statewide motor vehicle accidents are down for the first four months of the year. There have been 8,269 crashes as of April 10 for 2020. That’s down from 8,779 accidents during that time last year.
Imagine juggling all of these numbers, all of these costs, all of these benefits, and all of these concerns. It’s unimaginable, really, which is why under normal circumstances people should be free to make these choices for themselves. It is only under extraordinary circumstances, as when any person could even unknowingly be a carrier of a highly contagious and potentially fatal illness, that we call on experts to make these decisions.
Whatever Dr. Harris and Gov. Ivey decide, we hope they take all of this into account. We doubt they will make everyone happy. But it all goes to show that when voters decide who should hold elective office, good judgment should always be the No. 1 priority. You never know when we all may be counting on it.
