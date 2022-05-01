President Joe Biden likes to present himself as the champion of the “average Joe.” A lot of that comes down to his having a view of America — and American workers — that may have been at least partly true in the past but isn’t now.
Consider the president’s $1 trillion infrastructure bill, which contains funds for many needed projects but also doles out lots of favors for some of Biden’s major backers, Big Labor. Biden promotes this as being good for “working Americans,” but only about 10% of American workers are members of a union, and unionized workers are increasingly government workers, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The public sector unionization rate is 39.9%, while the private sector rate is just 6.1%.
Biden’s infrastructure bill along with executive orders such as one mandating that federal construction contracts greater than $35 million be subject to project labor agreements will benefit a small segment of American workers while disadvantaging workers in much of the country, especially states like Alabama that have right-to-work laws, but also swing states Democrats will need to carry in the future.
Biden’s gifts to labor unions, along with “buy American” requirements in the infrastructure bill, will also have the effect of making all of these infrastructure improvements more expensive than they should be at a time the nation is already dealing with inflation at 40-year highs.
Meanwhile, the economy is faring worse than the experts told us it would. The U.S. economy shrank by 1.4% in the first quarter of the year. Another quarter like that, and the U.S. will officially be in a recession.
Now perhaps that’s not as bad as it sounds. The decline in Gross Domestic Product was largely the result of COVID-related and stimulus spending winding down, while the private economy actually grew somewhat. But still the private sector isn’t growing faster than the inflation rate of 8.5%. Inflation is eating away at everything: growth, wage increases and even those “record” corporate profits that so anger many Democrats in Washington.
However one defines “working Americans,” they are getting squeezed, and the Biden administration seems to be in denial, even as the president and Democrats in Congress try desperately to ward off likely election losses in November.
The party that holds the White House almost always loses seats in Congress during the midterm elections, but Democrats seem bent on making it worse for themselves.
Their solutions? The main one right now is “canceling” college loan debt. But there is no such thing as canceling debt. There is only shifting the burden from one group to another. In this case, “canceling” student loans would mostly benefit upper-middle class adults with college degrees and be paid for mostly by relatively poorer taxpayers without.
Worse, canceling college debt does nothing to solve the real problem, which is that college is too expensive and getting even more so all the time. Indeed, canceling debt will simply encourage colleges to keep spending on their campuses and bloated administrations and pass that on in tuition hikes.
Maybe if colleges and universities had to foot the bill for canceling college debt, it would be a good idea, but the Democrats don’t seem interested in that idea.
To top it off, on Thursday, the Biden administration announced plans to ban menthol cigarettes. To state the obvious: Smoking is bad and people should stop. Nevertheless, some people smoke anyway, and Black males disproportionately smoke menthols. So, if the Democrats lose the presidency in 2024 and find it’s because Black male voters again shifted ever-so-slightly to Republicans, you can probably cite April 28, 2022, as one of the main reasons why.
Democrats seem to be going all out to lose Congress and ultimately the White House to Republican candidates who are obsessed with a culture war almost no one wants and pretending Donald Trump won the 2020 election.
Biden was supposed to be the pragmatic Democrat. It’s time he acted like it.
