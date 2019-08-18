Well into its second year, America’s trade war with China doesn’t seem good or easy to win, and it may yet derail an economy that has thus far been full speed ahead.
And right now the Trump administration is struggling to get China back to the negotiating table.
The month began with President Donald Trump saying that as of Sept. 1 he would impose a 10% tariff on the remaining $300 billion in Chinese imports he hasn’t already taxed.
It merits repeating, if only because the president constantly says otherwise, that China is not paying any of these tariffs. U.S. businesses and consumers are.
By last Tuesday, the president was partly backing down, telling reporters some of the tariffs on consumer goods like cellphones, laptop computers and toys, wouldn’t kick in until the middle of December, “Just in case some of the tariffs would have an impact on U.S. customers.”
A businesses advocacy group, Tariffs Hurt the Heartland, and The Trade Partnership, a Washington-based trade and economic consulting firm, said this month that U.S. importers paid more than $6 billion in tariffs in June alone.
“June was our biggest month yet there (with China) in terms of punitive tariffs made,” said Dan Anthony, vice president at The Trade Partnership.
In effect, the Trump administration is engaging China in what amounts to a game of chicken, and betting the Chinese government flinches first.
Asked if China might not just hold out until after the 2020 election and deal with a possible Trump successor, Larry Kudlow, the president’s chief economics adviser, responded, “China can wait, that’s up to them, but I think they will continue to do great damage to their economy. The American economy is very strong. Theirs is not.”
Nevertheless, some Wall Street analysts are already betting against any deal before the election.
While the president has a 47% approval for his handling of the economy overall, according to The Associated Press, support for his trade policies is considerably weaker.
“Only 15% of those surveyed said the import taxes launched by Trump would personally help them. Just 19% believed tariffs would help their local community, and 26% said the tariffs would aid the entire U.S. economy, down from 40% in August 2018,” an AP poll found. “The survey shows that Republicans are becoming skeptical that the president’s tariffs will improve the economy.”
Farmers have been hardest hit, and in response to Trump’s latest tariff threat, China has said it will stop buying U.S. agricultural products altogether.
Already the Trump administration has issued billions of dollars in subsidies to farmers, and Trump is promising even more.
In May, the Agriculture Department unveiled another $16 billion in agricultural aid to help make up for lost sales. But, as critics of agriculture subsidies note, most of this assistance, like most farm subsidies in general, will go not to family farms but large-scale agribusinesses.
Taxpayers will be stuck not only with higher prices from tariffs, but the bill for agriculture bailouts.
If this is winning a trade war, we’d hate to see losing. Ultimately, however, trade wars don’t have winners — only losers.
