The “Rust Belt” cities and towns of the Midwest are a powerful reminder of the danger of being dependent on one industry for jobs and prosperity. The paychecks are big and local tax coffers are flush while the industry is growing, but communities can practically vanish if a major employer closes or moves away.
We experienced a taste of that in north Alabama after International Paper closed its mill in Lawrence County and Delphi shuttered its automotive parts facility in Limestone County. It has taken years and multiple projects to make the former Delphi site once again a thriving industrial hub that is now home to several companies, as well as Alabama Robotics Technology Park.
The site of the former Delphi plant, which closed in 2009, and its adjacent properties are now a microcosm of the virtue of diversification.
Lawrence County is looking at brighter days ahead, too, after First Solar’s announcement that it will build a $1.1 billion plant in the county to manufacture modules for solar panels and eventually employ 715 workers.
Then, of course, there is the area’s largest project, the Mazda Toyota Manufacturing plant in southeastern Limestone County that has transformed north Alabama into an automotive center as well as an aerospace center. This is exactly the sort of diversification north Alabama needs to weather not just the shifting winds of the economy but the changing political environment in Washington, D.C.
With the retirement of Sen. Richard Shelby after 36 years in the U.S. Senate, Alabama is losing its major champion when it comes to bringing home federal projects, especially those related to NASA and the military, both centered in Huntsville with Marshall Space Flight Center and Redstone Arsenal, along with Shelby’s parting gift to north Alabama, the massive FBI campus that will act in all but name as a secondary FBI headquarters.
“For the last decade, Shelby was arguably the most influential U.S. government official when it came to space policy, dictating NASA’s continued development of the Space Launch System and focusing on an Apollo-like plan to return to the Moon,” observes Eric Berger, senior space editor for Ars Technica. “He did so over the last decade by lavishing more funding on the SLS rocket program, which was based at Marshall, than NASA asked for every year.”
Now Shelby is gone, and the new chair of the Senate Appropriations Committee is Sen. Patty Murray of Washington, another state that’s home to major aerospace interests.
“Murray’s position and the experience held by Washington’s other senator — Maria Cantwell, who chairs the Senate Commerce Committee — suggest that some of the political power on U.S. space policy will shift from Alabama to the state of Washington,” Berger wrote earlier this month.
Fortunately for north Alabama, Washington State’s biggest players, like Boeing and Blue Origin, also have a presence in north Alabama. More importantly for the long term, the space industry is also beginning the slow process of diversification, with Decatur’s United Launch Alliance getting a major contract to launch communications satellites for Amazon.
Had Shelby retired 20 or even 10 years ago, north Alabama might be in for a bigger shock, but today it is better positioned in multiple high-tech industries to withstand losing Shelby’s clout.
North Alabama seems primed to lead the way in automotive, aerospace, clean energy and other forward-looking industries for decades to come.
