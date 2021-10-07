Sgt. Nick Risner was a life-saver, a dedicated police officer, a father and genuinely good guy, say those who knew him best.
Now Risner, a K-9 officer with the Sheffield Police Department, is dead, the victim of a senseless act of violence that erupted when police cornered a suspect in another fatal shooting Friday afternoon.
Risner and fellow officer Max Dotson had pursued the truck driven by the suspect, eventually stopping it behind Sheffield’s old South Gate Mall. That’s when the suspect opened fire on the officers.
When the shooting stopped, Risner, 40, and a father of an 18-year-old, had been hit multiple times. He died Saturday morning at Huntsville Hospital.
Dotson was also hit in the gunfire exchange, a bullet striking him in the chest, but he was wearing a bulletproof vest.
Tuscumbia Police Chief Tony Logan said during a news conference Friday that Risner “died saving other people’s lives.”
That summarizes Risner’s nine-year service to his community and to people in need.
It is important, however, not to take the wrong lessons away from this tragedy. Already, some are using it as an example of why we can’t have criminal justice reform.
The suspect in Risner’s death was out of prison after serving three years of a 10-year sentence for manslaughter.
Paul DeMarco, chairman of the Jefferson County Republican Party and a former Alabama legislator, told a Birmingham television station that anyone convicted of a crime should serve their whole time with no chance for parole.
“So, whether it’s a violent crime or a non-violent crime, a judge can use that knowing I’m going to put this sentence out there and the crime victim will know this is the amount of time they should be serving,” DeMarco said, according to CBS-42.
That, however, is not an option. Even with the new prisons the state is preparing to build, the state of Alabama cannot simply lock away people at the rate it has — or higher. It needs more guards, better training and better leadership. More importantly, however, it needs more alternatives to incarceration, especially for non-violent offenders.
Keeping non-violent offenders out of prison is indeed one way to make it more likely violent offenders, like Risner’s alleged killer, serve their full sentence, or closer to it.
That means supporting successful programs like the state’s drug courts, which have helped alleviate prison overcrowding while reducing recidivism.
The recidivism rate — the percentage of graduates who are re-arrested within three years — of the Morgan County Drug Court is 13.43%.
That compares to a national recidivism rate for those imprisoned for drug-involved crimes of about 65%. Even for those terminated from Morgan County Drug Court before they complete the program, the recidivism rate is 31.82%.
The best way to protect officers is to see to it not that all offenders are locked up, but the right offenders are. That means making more headway in criminal justice reform, not backsliding into counterproductive “tough-on-crime” policies that not only don’t deal with the underlying problems, but are simply unsustainable. The state simply cannot afford to lock up as many people as DeMarco suggests, and with a federal lawsuit against the state’s Department of Corrections still lingering, it’s not an option.
