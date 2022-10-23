A panel of medical experts advising the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended unanimously last week that COVID-19 vaccinations be added to the list of routine inoculations for children — joining the inoculations against polio, measles, hepatitis and other diseases.
The recommendation carries no legal weight on its own. It is just a recommendation. That, however, has not stopped some people on social media — and some in right-wing media circles — from spreading the falsehood that the CDC is mandating that all children be vaccinated against COVID.
When and whether vaccinations are mandated remains largely a state and local matter, even in the age of COVID. The Biden administration’s attempts to mandate COVID vaccinations, beyond active military and federal employees, have been stymied by the courts, which rightly recognize vaccinations as a state and local matter.
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey wasted little time in letting people know where she stands on the matter.
“Here in Alabama, the parents make decisions when it comes to their children’s health care. We do NOT mandate the covid shot for kids – nor will we ever,” Ivey tweeted Thursday.
The first half of Ivey’s statement simply isn’t true. The Alabama Department of Public Health requires several vaccinations for children entering public schools — the aforementioned inoculations against polio and measles, for example.
It is possible for parents to obtain an exemption, such as on religious grounds, but that is not the norm. The norm is for parents to provide proof of their children’s inoculations upon registering them for school.
This was largely uncontroversial before COVID, but thanks to a deluge of conspiracy theories and misinformation, along with a resurgence in general anti-vax hysteria that has led to measles outbreaks in other parts of the country, COVID has become a highly political issue.
Megyn Kelly, the former Fox News and NBC host, tweeted last week, “A scary # of kids are dying after taking the Covid vax — from myocarditis among other injuries. HOW DARE THE CDC ADD THIS TO ITS LIST OF SCHOOL VACCINATIONS?”
Kelly doesn’t provide the “scary #,” however, because the scary number does not exist. There simply is no epidemic of children dying from COVID vaccine injuries.
All vaccines, like all medicines, carry some risks, but in the case of the COVID vaccines, those risks are minimal, and not as great as the risks of the disease. (Myocarditis, for example, is a known complication from getting COVID.)
Medical experts are still learning about COVID. We still do not fully know its long-term effects or how much of a problem “long COVID” is — for adults as well as children.
The COVID vaccines have received full approval for teens and adults and emergency approval for children. Full approval for children is pending. So perhaps there is no reason to require COVID vaccinations for children now. And perhaps there will be no need in the future, either. But when Ivey says “nor will we ever,” she is simply playing politics.
COVID-19 has already mutated into a different disease than what first hit America in 2020. It’s less virulent but more contagious. It has never been especially fatal in children, but neither is measles today — and measles can still close schools and keep children sick at home, or even send them to the hospital. We don’t know what the next COVID mutation will bring, and neither does Alabama’s governor.
Now might not be the time to add COVID vaccinations to the list of inoculations children need to attend school, but that day might come, and we hope if it does, the Alabama Department of Public Health makes the call based on the best evidence available at the time, and not on the basis of fear-mongering politics.
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.