The race between incumbent U.S. Sen. Doug Jones, a Democrat from Birmingham, and his Republican challenger, former college football coach Tommy Tuberville, recently of Florida, presents a stark contrast.
On the one hand, we cannot fathom why Tuberville wants the job. What is his agenda? What does he want to do? What does he want to accomplish for the people of Alabama?
All that’s certain is Tuberville is a “conservative,” a term of increasingly fluid meaning, and that he will back President Donald Trump, whom he once said was sent by God. But what if Trump is not reelected? Or, what if he is? Trump’s second term would end in four years, while Tuberville would still have two years remaining in his first term. It is simply not enough to go to Washington to rubber-stamp the president, whoever that president is.
And what if President Trump’s policies have a negative impact on Alabamians? That has been the case with his trade policies, which harmed Alabama farmers and led to a taxpayer bailout of the nation’s agriculture industry.
Sen. Jones has opposed the president’s destructive tariff policy.
What Alabama needs are representatives who can think for themselves. Jones has been that and promises to be that in the future. Yes, he has indeed sided with his party’s leadership when he thought they were right, but he has also bucked them. The notion Jones is some far-left liberal simply doesn’t stand up to scrutiny.
While Jones has been in the Senate minority his entire time in office, he has worked across party lines to sponsor and co-sponsor numerous bills that have been signed into law.
The laws will have a direct impact on public health and the well-being of the nation’s veterans.
In addition, Jones was the author of the Civil Rights Cold Case Records Collection Act, which will hopefully help bring to justice some of the people who committed acts of terrorism against their fellow Americans simply because of the color of their skin.
As a prosecutor of civil rights cases and now as a U.S. senator, Jones has shown both a passion for justice and a sensitivity to the victims of injustice.
Jones has proved he is a sensible centrist. He has even supported sensible deregulation as a co-sponsor of the Economic Growth, Regulatory Relief, and Consumer Protection Act.
Regardless of which party controls the U.S. Senate when it convenes next year, Jones has a record that shows he can effectively represent the interests of his constituents.
Tuberville’s record — albeit a record outside of politics — shows the opposite. He has shown a willingness to skip out on his obligations to move on to the next thing, and a larger paycheck.
For all of these reasons, The Decatur Daily recommends returning Doug Jones to the U.S. Senate.
(2) comments
No, Doug Jones does not represent his constituency. It is great that he is worked by with civil rights. That’s actually a no brainer. He is obviously an anti-Trump Democrat. This makes him popular to some people. Just because the editors at the Daily agree with him doesn’t make him the right choice. Tommy Tuberville being the wrong Republican doesn’t make Doug Jones the right choice either. Doug Jones has not once held up to his promise to vote against his party and for his constituency. He has lied to Alabamians and pushed his parties’ agenda regardless of what his constituency has desired. Jeff Sessions deserved his seat back but that didn’t happen because he followed the letter of the law and fulfilled his obligations which made him unpopular among Trump supporters who couldn’t separate supporting the President and abusing a position. Jeff Sessions refused to abuse his position and has been vilified for it. That still doesn’t make Doug Jones right for the job. I’ll suffer through four years of Tubervlle instead. At least he’ll listen to Alabamians instead of Pelosians.
Has the DAILY ever considered a modification to a name change? Like the Decatur Daily Democrat?
