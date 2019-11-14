The transformation of Decatur’s downtown continues at a steady place.
On Tuesday, the Decatur Board of Education approved an agreement that will see Decatur City Schools vacate its current office at Fourth Avenue and Lee Street Northeast, across from City Hall, and take up residence in the former educational wing of what was once home to Central Baptist Church on Grant Street and Fourth Avenue Southeast.
The school board will also move its personnel currently at its special services building at 910 Wilson St. to the Grant Street location, achieving a longtime goal of consolidating its Central Office staff in one location.
For its part, Parker Real Estate Co., current owner and developer of the Grant Street building, will get the two old school system buildings and $200,000 in the transaction, valued at a total of $1.435 million.
The Central Baptist Church building was 87 years old and had been unused for five years when Parker acquired it and 2.2 acres in July 2016 from Progress Bank for less than the $550,000 list price, he said at the time.
Parker razed the sanctuary, but saved a two-story, 18,000-square-foot building that houses a fellowship hall and a 28,000-square-foot education facility.
In 2018, Eagle Consulting purchased the top floor of the fellowship hall building for offices.
Parker turned the bottom floor into an event center and culinary kitchen called The Albany.
Parker has not yet announced his plans for the old school board Central Office at Fourth Avenue and Lee Street Northeast, but city officials have eyed the site for numerous potential projects, given its location across the street from the Cook Museum of Natural Science, which opened in June and is projected to attract 200,000 visitors annually.
One frequently mentioned possibility is a downtown hotel, but that may not be in the cards.
Decatur City Schools Superintendent Michael Douglas said he didn’t know for certain what the existing school headquarters will be used for, but he said it doesn’t appear a hotel is planned.
Another potential buyer had eyed the site with a hotel in mind.
In February, the school system disclosed that a bank and a developer involved with The Gulch in Nashville had inquired about buying the headquarters property.
Douglas said the Nashville developer talked about putting a Marriott Hotel on the site.
Regardless, in the meantime, the school system will continue to lease its old building from Parker Real Estate, for $12,143 per month for up to 14 months, while the Grant Street building undergoes renovation.
Some may think the city devotes too much attention to downtown redevelopment at the expense of other parts of the city, but a thriving downtown is beneficial to all. It serves as a showpiece for families and businesses considering moving here. For a reminder of how a vibrant downtown can benefit a city, just take a look at what is happening in downtown Huntsville.
It’s important that downtown Decatur’s transformation continue and that it pay the promised dividends.
