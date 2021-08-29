There is usually a tension between historic preservation on the one hand and making way for new development on the other.
In our cemeteries, however, the choice of which side to fall on is a no-brainer.
Cemeteries are our most visible and hallowed link to our past, and Decatur City Cemetery is no exception. The oldest graves there date to the early 1850s, roughly 30 years after the city was founded.
So, it’s good to see efforts underway to preserve and restore the cemetery’s historic chapel.
No one seems quite sure when the chapel was built, but it’s definitely more than a century old, according to the records we do have. Between cemetery plats and obituaries, it appears the chapel was built sometime between 1889 and 1914, when it was the site of the funeral service for Richard S. Sparkman, according to Morgan County archivist John Allison.
Since then, it has fallen into disuse as a chapel. Now, it’s used for storage. Maintenance equipment sits behind its boarded-up windows.
Last week, the Decatur City Council hired an architect for $15,000 to design a new, 4,000-square-foot maintenance building. Not only is this a step in giving the city’s Parks and Recreation Department a more suitable facility at the cemetery for its |offices and storage, it’s the first step in freeing up the old chapel to return to its original glory.
Cindy Baker-Strickland and Becky Baker-Wachholz, daughters of the late Raymon Baker, have been leading an effort to improve the cemetery, and they and the nonprofit foundation their father started have plans for the old chapel. The Foundation for a Greater Decatur, meanwhile, is raising money to match the contributions of the Baker Foundation.
The Foundation for a Greater Decatur has raised about $194,000 so far for the chapel restoration, which Baker-Strickland said is about halfway toward their $400,000 goal to “restore it to the elegant chapel it once was” — and add a few new features, such as a columbarium for funeral urns.
Funding from the Baker Foundation and the cemetery’s perpetual fund has already gone toward landscaping and widening entrance roads. A restored chapel will only add to these improvements.
Decatur City Cemetery, however, isn’t the city’s only historic burial site.
In the mid-1980s, Morgan County Historical Society set out to restore and preserve the Lafayette Street Cemetery near Bank Street, where some of the city’s earliest settlers are buried beneath anonymous stones worn down by time, the elements and vandalism.
Our old cemeteries, ironically, offer living history lessons, especially when groups use them for walking tours, which can attract visitors from near and far.
The Decatur community has long supported these and other efforts to preserve its history, keeping it alive for future generations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.