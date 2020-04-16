Government at every level is taking on emergency powers that it must give up when the COVID-19 pandemic is over. The key word here is “emergency,” and once the emergency is over, so, too, are the powers.
Unfortunately, it rarely works that way. Governments give back some of their emergency powers, but other powers simply become the new norm. This has consequences large and small. The large are apparent in cases like the vast new surveillance powers that go almost unchecked at the federal level and lead to sweeping invasions of privacy, as we have seen in the aftermath of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.
The small may be far less consequential, but they are still important to anyone concerned with the rule of law and open government.
To help local governments operate during the coronavirus pandemic, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has issued emergency orders modifying the requirements of the state’s open meetings laws.
Ivey’s order suspending portions of the Open Meetings Act allows governmental bodies to meet remotely, normally a violation of the act, if “the meeting is limited to matters within the governmental body’s statutory authority that is necessary to respond to COVID-19 or necessary to perform essential minimum functions of the governmental body.”
That became an issue last week when the Decatur City Council met (two members via remote teleconference) to approve zoning measures.
The first question is whether or not dealing with zoning issues falls within the “essential minimum functions of the governmental body.”
Councilman Billy Jackson says it doesn’t, maintaining that the council’s essential minimum functions are no more than doing what it takes to operate the government during the pandemic while protecting the citizens’ health and safety.
Lori Lein, general counsel for the Alabama League of Municipalities, says zoning is an essential minimum function. We tend to agree with Lein. Much of what local governments do amounts to preventing people from doing things without the proper permits and permissions, and we don’t believe an emergency should be an excuse for holding up permission that would otherwise be granted, unless granting that permission in itself, for the time being, exacerbates the emergency.
That means, in this case, that the council should be able to take up zoning issues under the provisions of Ivey’s order, even if only to deny or delay giving permission.
A thornier issue, however, and one that requires clarification from the governor or the state attorney general, is whether the emergency order even applied to last week’s Decatur City Council meeting. A quorum of members was physically present. That being the case, and with city business able to go on as usual, would Ivey’s order allowing two council members to participate by remote even apply?
Again, Jackson says no, and the League of Municipalities’ attorney admits that could be an issue.
In this case, the zoning change that passed would not have done so without the votes of the two council members participating remotely.
Council President Paige Bibbee says, “It all boils down to the fact that the majority of the council believe we made the right decision.” But it doesn’t. The council doesn’t make these decisions in a legal vacuum, and we don’t want emergency orders to be the rule of the day unless necessary, and it appears last week they were not.
It may seem a trivial issue, whether a zoning change is approved last week or next month, but we expect our leaders to follow the rules — even the emergency rules. And some clarification here may be in order.
