Legislate in haste and repent at leisure. That could be the description for how the U.S. Congress normally behaves, but it certainly qualifies with regard to the passage of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act.
The CARES Act passed Congress with overwhelming bipartisan support, and with good reason. It contained vital provisions to help Americans get through the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic.
One of those provisions was the Paycheck Protection Program.
PPP is a loan program providing small businesses with an incentive to keep workers on their payrolls during the pandemic. Under the program, the loans are forgiven if all employees are kept on the payroll for eight weeks and the money used for payroll, rent, mortgage interest or utilities, with at least 75% of the forgiven amount required to go to cover payroll.
PPP was funded in the amount of $349 billion out of the total estimated cost of $2.2 trillion for the entire CARES Act. (A small glimmer of good fiscal news: the Congressional Budget Office recently lowered the estimated cost of the CARES Act to only $1.76 trillion, but time will tell whose estimate is closer to the mark.) Unfortunately, that $349 billion fund was exhausted even as the first loans started heading out. The appropriations limit was reached April 16 after nearly 1.7 million loans were approved nationwide. In Alabama, according to the Small Business Administration, PPP loans totaling $4.86 billion had been issued as of Friday.
Decatur restaurateurs Christy and John Wheat were among the lucky ones to get in on the PPP program before its funding was exhausted.
“The very second we could apply, we applied,” Christy Wheat told The Daily. “We received the money pretty fast, in less than two weeks.”
Others have not been as fortunate. The U.S. Senate, however, has passed additional funding.
The $484 billion relief package, which passed by unanimous consent, provides an additional $310 billion for the Paycheck Protection Program. It now goes to the U.S. House, where hopefully it can pass without any changes that will only delay the funding.
“The package also includes $60 billion in disaster relief loans and grants, $75 billion for hospitals and $25 billion to boost coronavirus testing,” according to CBS News. These are also worthwhile expenditures, although Congress’ inability to take up all of this spending in separate bills highlights the institution’s dysfunction. It’s more difficult to hide pork in small targeted bills than in large, “must pass” omnibus bills.
In its voluminous pages, the CARES Act also contained provisions providing much-needed direct payments to individuals and married couples and removing penalties for tapping into 401(k) retirement savings. It also, however, contained huge bailouts for large corporations and targeted bailouts for groups favored by powerful congressmen. Harvard University, which sits atop a $40 billion endowment — Harvard has been jokingly described as an endowment with a university attached — received $9 million. The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington received $25 million in emergency coronavirus-related funds, then turned around and furloughed the National Symphony Orchestra. (The center later relented, opting for pay cuts instead.)
Even the PPP, enacted in haste, is poorly designed. Shake Shack took out a $10 million loan it didn’t need and returned it amid public outcry. But it shouldn’t have qualified in the first place, especially when so many small businesses are still waiting for the second round of funding.
The CARES Act is, sadly, an object lesson in businesses as usual: well-intentioned legislation that is providing vital assistance but at the cost of billions of dollars in favors and waste.
