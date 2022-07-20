America is facing a worker shortage, and Alabama is not immune. “Help wanted” signs are everywhere. Given that, it’s absurd that the state of Alabama, by law, prevents so many people from entering so many professions.
The economy continues to give off mixed signals. The U.S. Labor Department released statistics last week showing that the number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits ticked up to its highest level in eight months. Yet the total number of Americans collecting unemployment fell — and remains close to 50-year lows.
Inflation surged again in June at both the consumer and producer levels, but retail sales rose 1%, reversing May’s 0.1% decline, the Commerce Department announced Friday.
While inflation remains stubborn, the economy has so far resisted getting stuck in stagflation, which combines rising costs with economic decline. And as long as that remains the case, businesses will be looking for workers.
That brings us to another report, which ranks Alabama among the worst states in the nation when it comes to allowing former prison inmates, who have paid their debts to society, to find gainful employment.
The 2020 survey by the Institute for Justice, a libertarian-leaning public interest legal advocacy group, ranks Alabama as one of the five worst states (all earning a zero grade) for ex-offenders to get a job requiring a license. The other four states are Vermont, South Dakota, Nevada and Alaska. Massachusetts, with a score of 13, was also among the six states earning an F grade.
As this list of states indicates, making it hard for ex-offenders to obtain licenses needed for some types of employment isn’t about being tough or soft on crime. These are both conservative and liberal states, running the gamut from Alabama to Massachusetts. This is more an issue of special interests and stubborn bureaucracies.
Alabama’s approach goes against the national trend, which sees states reducing the burden on ex-offenders seeking employment licenses.
“Since 2015, 39 states have eased or eliminated licensing barriers for people with criminal records,” according to the Institute for Justice.
IJ continues:
• “Licensing boards in 19 states are generally barred from denying ex-offenders a license to work, unless the applicant’s criminal record is ‘directly related’ to the license.
• “Eighteen states block boards from denying licenses to ex-offenders based on their ‘good character’ or ‘moral turpitude;’ these vague and arbitrary terms have granted boards nearly unlimited discretion in other states.
• “Thirteen states impose a time limit for considering old felony convictions (aside from sexual and violent offenses), ranging from three years in Maine to 20 years in Wyoming.”
Unfortunately, Alabama isn’t one of these. It has no restrictions on what licensing boards can consider, no time limits and no appeals process. Ex-offenders can be barred from any job requiring a license for an unlimited time, for any reason and with no recourse.
This not only keeps people out of the workforce when we most need them there, it contributes to recidivism.
We’re not suggesting getting rid of all restrictions. Denying a former teacher a teaching certificate because the teacher had an improper relationship with a student, for example, is exactly the sort of relevant and reasonable restriction most people have in mind when they think of preventing ex-offenders from getting certain employment licenses.
Overall, Alabama is in the middle of the pack among states in terms of requiring permission from the state to get certain jobs. When it comes to ex-offenders, it’s dead last. On both counts, this is an area where the state Legislature should look at reform, especially given Alabama’s large population of ex-offenders.
