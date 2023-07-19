If a “far right conservative” from the year 1990 hopped in a time machine and traveled to today, got out and struck a conversation with a “far right conservative” of today, the visitor from the past might be shocked by how much the two disagree about most of the hot-button political issues of the day.
The visitor of the past would certainly have a hard time grasping current Republican attitudes toward the FBI. Where once conservatives staunchly supported the FBI because conservatives supported “law and order,” now conservatives have the nation’s national law enforcement agency in their cross hairs.
“This is a pretty dramatic reversal of what the politics would have been 50 years ago,” Yale University historian Beverly Gage told The Associated Press.
Many Republicans in Washington allege the FBI has been “weaponized” against conservatives, Republicans in general and former President Donald Trump in particular.
Democrats, on the other hand, have a long history of being critical of the FBI that’s now been flipped on its head.
“I didn’t think I would ever see Republicans attacking a Republican appointed by Donald Trump to lead the nation’s largest law enforcement agency, essentially saying they want to defund the FBI,” said Democratic Rep. Pramila Jayapal.
Meanwhile, freshman Sen. J.D. Vance of Ohio is on the attack, saying in a recent speech, “they call it ‘entitlement reform,’ but what they’re saying is they want to cut Social Security so we can send more money to (Ukrainian President Volodymyr) Zelenskyy.”
A “liberal Democrat” might have said something similar 12 years ago. Now it comes from a “conservative Republican.”
Liberal, conservative, populist, progressive — what do any of these terms even mean anymore, and do any of them mean the same thing they did even a couple of decades ago?
Once you could count on most self-identified liberals to defend free speech. Now many of them seem eager to restrict speech. And if they’re still a little hesitant for the government to control speech directly, they’re far less so about the government putting pressure on private businesses — especially social media — to do the restricting for them.
There’s a growing body of research, cited by Hyrum Smith Lewis and Verlan Lewis in their 2022 book “The Myth of Left and Right,” that tribal belonging comes first and ideology second — in short, most people will alter their beliefs to fit in with their party than find a party that fits their beliefs.
One study, for example, found conservatives would “strongly agree with a policy (such as raising the minimum wage) when told Donald Trump supported it but would strongly disagree with that same policy when told Trump opposed it.”
Trump is not unusual in this, but the fact he was such an ill fit with the Republican party he joined and took over makes the party’s reshaping itself in his image a lot more obvious than instances in the past where Democrats and Republicans at large fell under the gravitational pull of charismatic party leaders. “Liberal” in the 19th century meant someone who typically favored small government. After Franklin Roosevelt, almost no one in America used “liberal” in that sense — although as of recently a few again are, as Roosevelt liberals have switched to “progressive.”
The old ideological labels are now almost meaningless. We in the media, most of academia, virtually all political pundits and even the man in the street still use them, but they seem to obscure more than they reveal. No wonder Gage, the historian, seems at a loss.
