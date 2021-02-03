COVID-19 vaccine safety and effectiveness should continue to be regulators’ priority in the United States even though it’s tempting to rush approval of additional vaccines to alleviate shortages.
Placing safety ahead of speed is the key to making a high percentage of the public confident enough to get vaccinated.
Even with the careful approach the U.S. Food and Drug Administration took in approving two COVID vaccines — Pfizer’s and Moderna’s — many people remain hesitant to get vaccinated.
A survey conducted by the communications firm Edelman revealed that as of November, only 59% of people in the U.S. were willing to get vaccinated within a year with just 33% happy to do so as soon as possible.
The reluctance to get vaccinated remains high in some groups even though the safety of the Moderna and Pfizer doses is backed up by clinical trials and data from the first month of the United States’ vaccination effort.
Allergic reactions to the approved vaccines have been rare. Statistics from the first 10 million people getting the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine show that an average of five of every 1 million recipients went into anaphylactic shock. The rate was 2.8 per 1 million doses for the first 7.6 million people who received the Moderna vaccine.
Other studies found nothing abnormal in the death rates for people in the first few days after COVID-19 vaccination compared to normal death rates for a given time span.
Yet, vaccine reluctance continues.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention looked at more than 11,000 nursing homes and skilled nursing facilities that had at least one vaccination clinic between the middle of December and the middle of January. The researchers found that while 78% of residents got at least one shot, only 37.5% of staff members did.
The nursing home workers’ vaccine hesitancy comes even though they’re at risk of getting — and spreading — the virus. It’s even more reason for the FDA to proceed carefully with two promising vaccines, from AstraZeneca-Oxford and Johnson & Johnson.
British health officials approved the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine at the end of December, and regulators in the European Union gave the drug their approval Friday.
The AstraZeneca vaccine is not as effective as the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines (62% effective vs. roughly 95%) and, like those vaccines, it requires two doses, but it is much easier to handle. That means it could be especially useful in rural and remote areas.
Johnson & Johnson announced Friday that its vaccine, which requires only one dose, is 72% effective against the major COVID strain in the U.S. However, it is only 57% effective against the more contagious South African virus variant. Yet even against the more virulent COVID strain, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine provided at least enough partial protection to prove 100% effective in preventing hospitalizations and deaths.
Even though the United States is in a race against time to get vaccines to the people who need them and to generate widespread herd immunity before the COVID-19 virus mutates into something the current crop of vaccines can’t fight off, the FDA should follow its approval process with COVID-19 vaccines.
The FDA should avoid unnecessary bureaucracy and eliminate delays between steps of the approval process, but its mission must remain to allow only effective vaccines that the public can trust.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.