The decision by The Decatur Daily to sue the Morgan County 911 board for public records was not made casually.
The lawsuit filed last week asks the court for an order requiring the board to turn over the 911 transcripts involved in two incidents, including a March 15 incident at a Sixth Avenue liquor store in which Decatur police punched and tackled the store’s owner, breaking his jaw.
Police, who arrived after a friend of the owner called 911 about a shoplifting attempt, say the store owner appeared to be wielding a gun. The store owner says 911 was informed he had a gun to detain the shoplifter until police arrived, in part because he feared the shoplifter was armed. The owner also claims, and security video appears to confirm, that he had unloaded the handgun and placed it on the shop counter well before he was punched and taken to the floor.
The store owner was charged with misdemeanor obstruction of justice, and he has threatened a lawsuit against the city of Decatur.
Alabama’s laws on public records are riddled with exceptions and hurdles, monuments to the implicit belief among many public officials that the citizens that employ them are a meddlesome inconvenience. State law does, however, unambiguously require that emergency communications districts, such as Morgan 911, turn over requested 911 transcripts.
Many states classify the audio of 911 calls as public records. An Alabama law specifically states the audio is not a public record. The law, however, arrives at a compromise that avoids the raw emotion that sometimes comes via audio but maintains a level of transparency. While citizens have no right to the audio, they do have a right to the written transcript of that 911 call. The law specifies that “any written or electronic record detailing the circumstances, response, or other events related to a 911 call … shall be deemed a public writing … .”
The city of Decatur pays $420,000 a year to Morgan 911, the local emergency communications district, and with that money it has obtained leverage. The contract between the city and Morgan 911 includes this provision: “In the event (Morgan 911) receives any request for public records concerning Decatur, (Morgan 911) shall provide Decatur with a copy of any such request prior to the release of the requested records and give Decatur at least 72 hours to object.”
Morgan 911 has treated this contractual provision as giving the city of Decatur absolute veto power over the public’s statutory right to obtain 911 transcripts. Morgan 911 rejected The Daily’s repeated requests for transcripts in the liquor store case and a triple homicide despite the clear language of the statute, noting only that the city of Decatur objected to production of the transcripts based on a “pending criminal case and pending civil litigation.”
The common-sense problem with these objections in the liquor store case is that the city of Decatur has already turned over the 911 transcripts to the store owner and his lawyer. The city is not hiding the documents from the person who is the target of its investigation and who has threatened litigation. It is, rather, hiding the potentially embarrassing transcript from the public.
From a legal standpoint, the state Open Records Act contains no exception for the city’s “pending civil litigation” claim. And transcripts do not become “investigative” simply because someone in law enforcement may be referencing them in order to pursue a criminal matter. If that were the case, any number of public records would be made confidential simply because a law enforcement officer was using them as part of an investigation. For example, if the police were investigating a city official for embezzlement, the officers could claim that city budgets, unquestionably public records, are now confidential because the budgets evidence the crime. This cannot be a correct interpretation of the Open Records law.
The Daily does not lightly file lawsuits, both because of the expense to us and the potential expense to taxpayers. But we do take seriously our mission to inform the public, and our role as a watchdog over public officials. We wish that those officials who serve the public would embrace transparency, rather than shun it.
