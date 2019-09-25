The Southern Poverty Law Center is at its best when it provides legal representation to the poor and other disenfranchised groups, seeing that they have access to a legal system that is supposed to protect all of us, regardless of race, creed or class.
The SPLC keeps its name in the headlines and the donations coming into its already stuffed coffers, however, by tracking hate groups, so it has an incentive to find a lot of them, even if some of the hate groups on its map are just one guy with a P.O. box.
Yet even if the SPLC is a little loose with its definitions, it has a First Amendment right to call things as it sees them, just as the rest of us have a First Amendment right to disagree from time to time.
With that in mind, we agree with U.S. District Judge Myron Thompson’s decision last week to throw out a complaint filed against the SPLC by Florida-based Coral Ridge Ministries Media Inc.
“Coral Ridge, also called James Kennedy Ministries of Fort Lauderdale, sued the nonprofit law center, Amazon and others in 2017 because it wasn’t included in a program that lets Amazon customers donate to nonprofit groups,” The Associated Press reported. “The suit said the refusal was because the law center had labeled the ministry a hate group for its stance against homosexual behavior.”
Judge Thompson ruled that the SPLC has a First Amendment right to make the claim, although he did not, as The AP noted, address whether Coral Ridge is actually a hate group.
Whether or not a group is a “hate group” is ultimately a matter of opinion rather than fact, and while people aren’t entitled to their own facts, everyone is entitled to his or her own opinion, no matter how ridiculous, foolish or just plain wrong everyone else might think it is.
To take just the issue at hand, the United States has seen a dramatic shift in recent years regarding attitudes toward sexuality in general and homosexuality in particular, and while it might not be helpful for the SPLC to go around labeling everyone on the opposite side of that shift a “hate group,” it would be far worse if everyone could go around suing people for their opinions.
Thompson’s ruling came down just days after another federal judge tossed a separate lawsuit against the SPLC. In that suit the Washington-based Center for Immigration Studies had claimed the SPLC had violated federal racketeering laws by branding it a hate group.
U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson dismissed the Center for Immigration Studies’ complaint, but refused to impose the sanctions on the center that the SPLC requested. She also declined to rule on the free speech issues involved, confining her decision to the Center for Immigration Studies’ unfounded racketeering claims.
We firmly believe the best response to speech one doesn’t like is more speech. So, if Coral Ridge and the Center for Immigration Studies want to turn around and say the real hate group here is the SPLC, they have a First Amendment right to do so.
They could even point to the numerous internal scandals the SPLC has faced in the past year, including having to dismiss its founder, Morris Dees, amid misconduct allegations. That is how free speech works.
