First, the good news.
The good news is we could see a less severe flu season than normal, if patterns elsewhere hold here.
In the Southern Hemisphere, where the COVID-19 pandemic hit in the middle of the last flu season, there was almost no flu season.
“In March, as coronavirus widened its global sweep, one health statistic quickly flattened: influenza cases. In the Southern Hemisphere, flu season would have been just taking off, but cases were virtually nonexistent,” Scientific American reported in September. “... Although researchers need to study the reasons further, several told Scientific American that coronavirus prevention measures — handwashing, mask wearing and social distancing — are working against flu transmission. If those measures continue ... countries could see the most dramatic drop in influenza cases in modern human history.”
The 2020-21 flu season is just getting started in the Northern Hemisphere, but there already is some reason to be optimistic this prediction will pan out.
Canada, so far, is seeing an exceptionally slow flu season.
In an Associated Press report, Dr. Theresa Tam said she doesn’t like to “forecast too early” and it is still in the early weeks of flu season, but “it’s definitely looking good at this point.”
“We have an extraordinarily low number of influenza cases, despite testing at a higher rate than what we normally do,” Tam said.
The measures people are taking to protect themselves from COVID-19, along with getting a flu shot, could keep influenza infections down, which would greatly help doctors and other medical professionals who are already overwhelmed by the new coronavirus.
That brings us to the bad news: The COVID-19 situation is getting worse.
Decatur Morgan Hospital reached an all-time high Tuesday in the number of patients it’s treating for COVID-19, and that’s not counting an anticipated surge related to the Thanksgiving holiday.
“I’m worried about the fallout of Thanksgiving and what that does into the Christmas season,” said hospital President Kelli Powers on Monday.
Intensive care units in Decatur and Athens are at capacity.
This straining of medical resources is just what Alabama and other states sought to avoid when they went into lockdown earlier in the year: The goal was to “flatten the curve.” Now here we are again, and some states are again enacting strict lockdown measures.
No doubt much of this could be avoided if people took the guidelines about wearing face coverings, maintaining social distance and washing hands more seriously. We know these measures work, because those who do take them seriously have helped keep rates of flu infections down. But COVID-19 is a more virulent threat than the flu with, as yet, no treatments that are both effective and widely available.
There is light at the end of the tunnel. Both Moderna and Pfizer are seeking approval now for their COVID-19 vaccines. The only question now is, how long will it take the Food and Drug Administration to approve them?
The FDA should not add unnecessary delays to the process.
Nevertheless, a vaccine seems only weeks away, with widespread use perhaps only months away.
With the end in sight, now is no time to let up on taking precautions. We all need to do our part to keep the spread down and keep the strain off hospitals.
