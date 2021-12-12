The city of Decatur is flush with cash, and that’s a good thing.
As stewards of taxpayer money, however, it also places an unusual burden on city leaders. At least this year, the normal restraints on spending are not present. For decades, Decatur — like most local governments — has struggled to meet its basic obligations. Austerity was less a plan than a necessity, as the available dollars would only go so far. Hard financial decisions were the norm, and City Council budgets invariably required slashing desired projects and sticking with the necessities.
Suddenly, though, the city’s financial situation has gone from dire to rosy.
Elected officials find themselves with $20 million in unassigned reserves, and another $10.8 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds. A settlement with 3M Co. is adding more than $42 million to the city’s coffers.
These are positive developments, but the influx of cash means the City Council must prioritize.
The City Council has numerous plans on how to spend the money, and those plans would benefit the city. A $6 million downtown parking garage is underway, and an $8 million Sixth Avenue streetscape is planned. Millions are going to an Alabama 20 overpass that officials hope will trigger commercial and residential development. Another $3 million is going toward a new fire station on Modaus Road Southwest. All of the 3M settlement money is informally earmarked for a luxurious recreation center near downtown and ballfields.
Millions will be required for a new or renovated Carrie Matthews Recreation Center. More millions will be required if the city embarks on a Decatur Commons project extending along Dry Creek from West Moulton Street north to Finley Island Drive Northwest. And last week, the council voted to increase the year-end bonus for employees from $100 to $1,000.
And despite this surplus in cash, city leaders are still discussing borrowing $20 million.
Before committing more of the money on hand, it is important that officials step back and evaluate spending priorities.
The most important step in this process is to look at inevitable future expenses. Development of Decatur-annexed Limestone County will cost plenty. A new fire station will likely be needed, and incentives will no doubt be needed as the city seeks to attract developers. Roads and other infrastructure north of the river will be a must.
Another expense that should be inevitable, but historically has not been, is maintenance. Almost all of the planned projects will require future expense, especially for landscaping, mowing and trash removal. The city has a long tradition of embarking on ambitious projects but failing to maintain them.
And while the major projects the city has planned are exciting, residents remain frustrated at the condition of city streets. It’s not just rough paving, but traffic lane and crosswalk markings have faded nearly to obscurity in numerous spots citywide.
City leaders should also be alert to increased costs being pushed onto residents who already are struggling with inflation. On the same day that the council approved $400,000 in employee bonuses last week, it approved rate increases ranging from 40% to 53% at Point Mallard water park. Could the city have used some of the extra cash to limit the price hike? Dramatic increases in residents’ utility bills are funding a long overdue rehabilitation of the sewer system. Could the extra cash have helped offset some of that increase?
Every project that City Council members envision has merit, and the councilmen have shown enthusiasm for making long-desired improvements to the city. For that we applaud them.
Before allowing the money to burn a hole in their pockets, however, we encourage them to take a careful look — with community input — at the best way to spend the money, and to evaluate how much should be kept in reserve for future years when revenue is less plentiful.
