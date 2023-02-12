North Alabama has no shortage of football talent.
Each fall, we see it on the field at area high schools. Some of those players go on college — maybe even playing at the state’s two big rivals, Alabama and Auburn.
Others still beat the odds and play in the NFL. This weekend, two of them will play on the biggest stage in American sports: Super Bowl LVII.
Philadelphia Eagles receiver Quez Watkins, who played at Southern Miss and was taken by the Eagles in the sixth round of the 2020 NFL draft, played at Athens High. Philadelphia defensive back Reed Blankenship, who played his college ball at Middle Tennessee and his high school ball at West Limestone, joined the Eagles as an undrafted free agent last year and has rocketed up their depth chart.
The two are just the latest in a line of talented football players to come out of Limestone County.
Former Athens High quarterback Philip Rivers, the son of former Athens and Decatur High coach Steve Rivers, played 17 seasons in the NFL, all but one with the San Diego Chargers. But he never got to the big game, and ranks among the likes of Dan Marino, Fran Tarkenton and Jim Kelly as the greatest quarterbacks never to win a Super Bowl.
Other local players who made the NFL include Decatur High’s Jerraud Powers, who retired in 2017 after eight seasons; Austin High’s Deonte Brown, who is currently on the Carolina Panthers practice squad; and Moulton High’s Dave Stewart, who played college football for Mississippi State and was drafted by the Tennessee Titans in the fourth round of the 2005 draft.
That’s just a sampling, and it’s a pretty good record given the odds against not only high school players playing in college but going on to the pros.
According to the NCAA, 6.5% of high school football players get the opportunity to play in college. Just 1.6% of high school players make it to the NFL.
Watkins and Blankenship not only beat those odds, they made it to the Super Bowl, Blankenship in his first season.
Last off-season, the Vegas bookmakers at first didn’t give the Eagles good odds of winning the Super Bowl. They started out at 40-to-1.
Bettors who took those odds are probably pretty happy right now — and a bit nervous. As of Friday morning, Caesars Sportsbook listed Philadelphia as a 1.5-point favorite in the Super Bowl.
In Limestone County, however, it’s not the odds that matter. Downtown Athens businesses are decorated to show support for the Eagles and their hometown heroes, thanks to the cheerleaders from Athens High and West Limestone High, who painted expressions like “We love the Eagles” and “Fly, Eagles, fly” on roughly two dozen storefront windows.
In a part of the country where college football loyalty trumps pro fandom, and the most popular pro teams — Tennessee, Atlanta and New Orleans — aren’t involved, local pride carries the day.
“We just wanted to show support for the guys we all know and love,” Village Pizza bartender Atlee Hanks told The Daily last week. “We wanted to make sure they knew we were thinking about them and supporting them.”
Today is a big day not only for north Alabama’s new favorite sons, but for north Alabama sports in general.
