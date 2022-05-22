It may seem like heresy to people here in Alabama, where most either worship at the First Church of the Crimson Tide or say their War Eagles in times of stress, but not everyone loves football.
Columnist George Will, a devout baseball partisan, once said, “Football combines two of the worst things in American life. It is violence punctuated by committee meetings.” According to the NFL, the average pro game takes 3 hours and 12 minutes to complete, while studies have found that the average amount of time the ball is actually in play is a mere 11 minutes.
NFL owners have struggled to liven things up. Upstart football leagues have played with the rules to speed up the game and make it more exciting. The XFL has tried — and failed — to combine America’s favorite sport with the scripted showmanship of pro wrestling.
Maybe college football has found the solution that has eluded the XFL. Even the most jaded sports fan would have to admit the past week’s war of words between University of Alabama head football coach Nick Saban and Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher is at least as exciting as anything on the playing field.
It started with some choice remarks from Saban, in which the Crimson Tide’s future legendary coach basically accused Texas A&M of buying it’s No.1-ranked freshman recruiting class with the lure of lucrative name, image and license deals.
Fisher, who was one of Saban’s assistants on Saban’s national championship team at LSU, didn’t just shoot back. He went nuclear.
“It’s despicable that a reputable head coach can come out and say this when he doesn’t get his way or things don’t go his way,” Fisher responded. “The narcissist in him doesn’t allow those things to happen — it’s ridiculous — when he’s not on top. And the parity in college football he’s been talking about? Go talk to coaches who have coached for him. You’ll find out all the parity. Go dig into wherever he’s been.”
It’s like the glory days of professional wrestling have returned, only instead of Rowdy Roddy Piper vs. Hulk Hogan at Wrestlemania, it’s Saban vs. Fisher.
Saban vs. Fisher already had the makings of a legendary feud, after Fisher became the first of Saban’s assistants to beat him on the gridiron when A&M defeated the Tide last year. Now it’s personal.
Saban reportedly called Fisher to discuss things in private, but Fisher refused to take the call.
“We’re done,” Fisher said. “He showed you who he is. He’s the greatest ever, huh? When you got all the advantages, it’s easy.”
What advantages does Fisher mean? He could have meant all the money the University of Alabama spends on facilities, for example. But his comments practically dared the NCAA to dig for something else.
It got so heated that SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey stepped in to reprimand both coaches, but by then it was too late. The steel chairs had already been thrown while the ref was looking the other way.
There are larger issues here. Clearly Saban is having trouble adjusting to the new era of NIL, which allows players to make money off their own images. He says the system as it stands is “unsustainable,” but it’s difficult to believe he’s really worried about college football evolving into a class system of haves and have-nots. College football is already divided that way, and Alabama is decidedly a have. And when any teenager can rake in money by becoming an influencer on TikTok or Instagram, it’s absurd to say college athletes can’t — especially when coaches like Saban have made more money off their own NIL than they have from their official salaries for decades.
Sankey may find the war of words unseemly, but it has kept an important issue in the forefront, and it’s more entertaining than a lot of national championship games have been.
