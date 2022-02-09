Freedom of speech is not just about the law. It’s about an attitude.
Legally, free speech in the United States, as guaranteed by the First Amendment, is on as firm a foundation as ever. But as a cultural value, the idea that people should be able to speak their minds without fear of retribution is on creaking ice.
The First Amendment protects speech from government encroachment. It doesn’t prevent private actors — individuals, businesses and other groups — from restricting speech on the platforms they own. Indeed, it cannot, because those people have First Amendment rights, too, which include not being forced to promote speech they may not like, or even may find abhorrent.
A Jewish newspaper, for example, can’t and shouldn’t be forced to print anti-Semitic conspiracy theories or Holocaust denial. But with the advent of social media, which some people mistakenly regard as public utilities, whether private entities can or should ban certain speech or speakers is a matter of new urgency.
Twitter and Facebook routinely ban users for disseminating “disinformation.” Both even banned former President Donald Trump, not simply for spreading falsehoods but for repeatedly violating both platforms’ terms of service. There is no question private companies like Twitter and Facebook can ban users — even if the user is Trump. There is a lot of question, however, about whether doing so is a good idea, and whether both are too quick to do so.
All these questions took on an added dimension when musician Neil Young issued an ultimatum to Spotify, the industry-leading music streaming service: Either drop podcaster Joe Rogan or stop streaming my music. Spotify, which paid Rogan a reported $100 million for exclusive rights to his podcast, took a cue from Lynyrd Skynyrd: They decided they didn’t need Young around anyhow. But others soon took Young’s side.
What had Rogan done to earn such ire? He had spread falsehoods about COVID and vaccinations. But this wasn’t the first time Rogan attracted criticism.
Rogan is wildly successful, with a reported 11 million listeners each episode, and he dominates a new medium, podcasting, where he’s free to say pretty much whatever he wants with little editorial or corporate interference. Anyone in that situation is bound to attract a lot of professional jealousy — especially from media professionals with smaller audiences, smaller paychecks and more watchful bosses.
So, what should have been an inconsequential tiff between a podcaster and a past-his-prime musician became a huge story. There was blood in the water, and those who sniffed it went looking for more. In the countless hours of Rogan’s podcast, they found old instances of him using the N-word and other racially insensitive language, for which Rogan then apologized.
Coincidentally, the latest turn in the Rogan saga came as Whoopi Goldberg, one of the hosts of ABC’s “The View,” got into trouble for remarks about the Holocaust that weren’t even offensive, just confused. Nevertheless, ABC suspended her for two weeks — not so much for punishment but to just get her off screens until the whole thing blows over.
Free speech is in such a precarious place culturally that people can’t simply be wrong or make mistakes without others demanding they be silenced. And attitudes are trending in the wrong direction, with young people, according to various surveys, being more likely to favor speech restrictions, including government restrictions on speech.
Laws to force private companies to carry speech aren’t the answer. What’s needed is a cultural remedy: a greater appreciation for tolerance and open debate. Open debate is how we correct mistakes. Silencing debate ensures we won’t.
