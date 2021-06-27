While it seems freedom of speech is under attack now more than it has been at any other time in recent memory, one place where that is not the case is the U.S. Supreme Court.
Time and again, the high court has upheld the protections of the First Amendment. That was so again last week in a case involving a high school cheerleader who had made her displeasure with school officials and cheerleading sponsors abundantly clear on social media — and been punished for it.
Brandi Levy, then a 14-year-old freshman in Mahanoy City, Pennsylvania, was not at school when she unleashed her F-bomb-laden tirade on the world via Snapchat. But the mother of one of the other cheerleaders saw it and brought Levy’s post to the attention of the cheerleading coach, who then suspended Levy from the junior varsity team for a year.
Levy was reinstated after lower courts ruled in her favor, but the school district appealed all the way to the Supreme Court, which ruled 8-1 in Levy’s favor.
A lower court ruling had held schools have no authority to regulate students’ off-campus speech. The Supreme Court was not ready to go quite that far, but it left vague how far it would go.
“Wednesday’s ruling basically adopted the reasoning of Judge Thomas Ambro of the 3rd U.S. Circuit of Appeals in Philadelphia,” reported The Associated Press. “Ambro agreed with the other two judges who decided Levy’s case that the suspension was unwarranted, but only because what she did was not disruptive either to the cheerleading team or school.”
In his majority opinion, Justice Stephen Breyer wrote that “we do not believe the special characteristics that give schools additional license to regulate student speech always disappear when a school regulates speech that takes place off campus. The school’s regulatory interests remain significant in some off-campus circumstances.”
This would seem, at least, to leave some room for schools to act in, for example, cases of student-on-student bullying, which may take place off campus but has undeniable spillover effects on campus as well.
“It might be tempting to dismiss (Levy’s) words as unworthy of the robust First Amendment protections discussed herein,” Breyer wrote. “But sometimes it is necessary to protect the superfluous in order to preserve the necessary.”
The only dissenting vote came from Justice Clarence Thomas, who has long made known his desire to overturn the landmark 1969 decision in Tinker v. Des Moines, which famously held that students do not “shed their constitutional rights to freedom of speech or expression at the schoolhouse gate.”
That case involved students at a high school in Des Moines, Iowa, who were suspended for wearing armbands protesting the Vietnam War.
Fortunately, Thomas’ reasoning doesn’t hold sway even with his fellow conservatives, who have a more expansive view of our constitutional freedoms.
Yet even if the First Amendment appears safe for now, the broader values it represents are under strain. For example, the idea that schools and universities should be forums of open debate is under attack from both left and right. On the left, activist students seek protection and “safe spaces” from being exposed to ideas they find uncomfortable. On the right, state legislators are meddling in faculty affairs, threatening professors who teach things lawmakers find politically disagreeable.
“Critical race theory” is one such hot-button example. Many on both sides of the spectrum have opinions about it, but far fewer can actually define it, which would seem to make it a subject worth study, even if only to reject some or all of it. But that requires robust debate, which is something neither side much likes.
The First Amendment is more than just the law of the land; it represents an open, freewheeling approach to debate that is, unfortunately, increasingly out of vogue.
