We live in an age of miracles.
Maybe we don’t have jet packs or flying cars, and maybe we’re still working the kinks out of cars that can drive themselves, but we are surrounded by technologies that have the capacity to make our lives better — if used wisely.
Most of us walk around carrying pocket-sized supercomputers in our pockets, linked to virtually all there is worth knowing. And if you used it to follow the news last week — or even used the more traditional technology of ink on paper — you might have read about another miracle.
Doctors at the University of Alabama in Birmingham transplanted a pig’s kidneys into the body of a brain-dead man, whose body had been donated for scientific research. It was part of a series of ongoing experiments to see if genetically modified organs from animals like pigs can be viable for human transplant.
With human transplant organs always in short supply, successfully transplanting modified pig organs could save thousands of lives.
“The need for another source of organs is huge,” reported The Associated Press. “While more than 41,000 transplants were performed in the U.S. last year, a record, more than 100,000 people remain on the national waiting list. Thousands die every year before getting an organ and thousands more never even get added to the list, considered too much of a long shot.”
Animal-to-human transplants are already a reality, on a small scale. Earlier this month, surgeons at the University of Maryland Medical Center gave a dying man a genetically modified pig heart which, to date, is still keeping him alive. That is a miracle, indeed.
Not everyone sees it that way, though. The shadow of Mary Shelley’s “Frankenstein” is long, with its dark forebodings of hubris and a man who, as they used to say of mad scientists in 1950s sci-fi movies, “tampered in God’s domain.”
Yet this is what doctors and scientists do whenever they intervene and stop nature from taking its course. The streets are full of the living, breathing beneficiaries of those who “tampered in God’s domain,” and the true sin of Dr. Frankenstein was not that he battered down the doors of death, but that he abandoned his creation afterward.
Still, the fear of Frankenstein monsters persists, leading some to reject the new mRNA vaccines that have helped stem the tide of COVID-19 — and would do a better job if more people were inoculated. Contrary to one common fear, mRNA vaccines do not modify the patient’s genes. They are simply the product of genetic manipulation.
The same fear has led Europe to all-but ban genetically modified foods, or GMOs, that can improve crop yields and increase resistance to insects, disease and weather extremes.
Millions of children have died from vitamin A deficiency (VAD), which could potentially be alleviated by one simple, genetically modified crop: “golden rice.”
“The consumption of the genetically modified rice variety known as Golden Rice (GR) offers a potent and cost-effective strategy to combat VAD,” a group of scientists wrote in December in The Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences. “But this innovation has been cast aside owing to fear or false accusations, resulting in numerous lives needlessly lost.”
Most of the accusations have been leveled by environmental groups that oppose any tampering in Mother Nature’s domain. When the Philippines finally approved the planting of golden rice last year, Greenpeace howled its disapproval.
Some skepticism is always warranted when a new scientific breakthrough comes along; that’s how science works. But wholesale rejection of genetic modification goes beyond rational skepticism to unreasonable doubt, and at the cost of potentially thousands or millions of lives.
