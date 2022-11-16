As we enter this special time of year, let’s remember that the true spirit of the holiday season lies not in materialism, but in the gift of love.
There will be numerous opportunities to give during the upcoming holiday season. School groups will have fundraisers to purchase toys and clothing for needy children. Church groups will collect food and donations that are used to feed the hungry. And civic and social clubs throughout north Alabama will collect toys and other gifts that bring cheer to kids who otherwise would have little reason to celebrate this special holiday.
Perhaps the most iconic campaign of the Christmas season is the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle campaign. Every dollar collected in the Decatur area stays in the area, and that’s an important point to remember when you’re digging into your pockets or wallets to make a Red Kettle donation.
A universal ingredient to the success of the Red Kettle campaign is volunteerism. Volunteer bell ringers are the lifeblood of the fundraising effort. They give their time — free of charge — to stand beside the kettles and ring the familiar-sounding bells that are synonymous with Christmas. For more information, contact the Decatur Salvation Army office at 256-353-2822.
The Committee on Church Cooperation and Neighborhood Christian Center are both taking donations of new toys for their holiday toy rooms.
The CCC (119 First Ave. N.E., Decatur, 256-355-8893) is also seeking volunteers to work in its toy room.
The Neighborhood Christian Center, 619 Bank St. N.E., is seeking donations of new gifts for ages birth to 18. Specific items for teenagers include fast-food gift cards, wireless headphones, earbuds, charging hubs, pillow slippers, hair products such as straighteners, cologne, sports equipment and beauty items.
The Volunteer Center of Morgan County’s Holiday Hope Chest project will distribute more than 1,300 shoe boxes filled with toys. Stop by the Volunteer Center, 811 Second Ave. S.E., to pick up a wrapped box. Recommended items include baby shampoo, washcloths, onesies, teethers, pacifiers, crayons, stuffed animals, coloring books, toothbrushes, fun soaps, harmonicas, stickers, action figures, hats, socks, gift cards, craft kits, pens and more. Return boxes to the Volunteer Center by Dec. 5. For more information, call 256-355-8628 or email quay@vcomc.org or ahunt@vcomc.org.
Groups are also still getting ready for Thanksgiving next week.
The NCC is collecting donations to create Thanksgiving boxes. Needed items include canned ham, canned green beans, canned sweet potatoes, canned corn, Jiffy cornbread mix, chocolate chip cookie mix, cake mix, frosting, gravy mix packets and boxed potatoes. You can drop off donations at the NCC, 619 Bank St. N.E., today from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. and Thursday from 9 a.m.-noon. Volunteers interested in packing and delivering the boxes should be at Austinville United Methodist Church, 908 Lamar St. S.W., on Tuesday at 9 a.m.
Most importantly, it matters not what charity or organization you opt to support this Christmas season. What matters is that you give. The Daily runs lists of organizations and how you can help each Sunday on our Inspirations page.
The gifts of your time, talents and treasures bring smiles to the unfortunate, but more importantly they give hope to recipients. And with renewed hope, those in need are better equipped to battle through the challenges they face.
