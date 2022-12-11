As we enter the home stretch of the Christmas shopping season, people may start to think about giving the sorts of gifts that can’t be hidden in a closet or attic until Christmas Eve.
For some, that means giving pets as Christmas gifts.
The conventional wisdom on giving pets as gifts is mixed. Some groups are adamantly against it. Others take a more nuanced view — rightly realizing Christmas might be the only chance some lonely dog or cat gets of finding a forever home.
The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals recommends giving pets only to people who have indicated some interest in having one and demonstrated the ability to care for a pet. In the case of giving pets to children, that goes for the child’s parents as well.
The ASPCA also recommends the pet be obtained from “animal shelters, rescue organizations, friends, family or responsible breeders — not from places where the source of the animal is unknown or untrusted.”
Most people have probably heard — or heard of — sad stories of pets given as gifts only to end up surrendered to animal shelters, which can be particularly heartbreaking for a pet adopted from one. This obviously takes a toll on the pet, as well as on the person who chooses or is forced to give it up. The actual statistics, however, are heartening.
According to an ASPCA survey, of pets given as gifts, the “vast majority ... are still in the home (86%). The survey also revealed no difference in attachment based on the gift being a surprise or known in advance. Several studies conducted in the 1990s and 2000 ... found that pets acquired as gifts are less likely to be relinquished than pets acquired by the individual.”
During the height of the COVID pandemic, pet adoptions were up as people found themselves stuck at home and seeking companionship. As the pandemic has run its course, cities and states have reopened, and more and more people have returned to the office after working from home, there have been worries about the fates of many of those pets — and scattered stories of pandemic pets being returned to shelters en masse.
That, too, may be overblown.
According to Shelter Animals Count, which compiles self-reported statistics from animal shelters across the country, “Despite a number of alarmist headlines, pet owners and adopters do not appear to be returning or surrendering animals en masse. 2021 saw only a 0.56% (less than 1%) increase in intake over 2020. From 2019 to 2021, we see nearly a 25% drop in intakes. ‘Owner surrenders’ — pets given up by their owners to animal shelters — are down 23% in 2021, from 2019.”
More good news: The survey also found a larger percentage of shelter animals being adopted. “In 2019, 53% of shelter pets were adopted, and in 2021 that has increased to almost 58%,” according to the survey.
Now the bad news: That trend has reversed. According to the latest data from Shelter Animals Count, “7.3% more animals (are) entering shelters than leaving so far (in 2022), up from 6% in the Q2 report (Jan-Jun). While this is forecasted to improve slightly by the end of the year at 5%, this is still the largest gap in the past 4 years.”
So what is the bottom line when it comes to giving pets as Christmas gifts? The statistics favor a positive outcome, both for the recipient and the pet. But the giver needs to do due diligence.
A pet is a living creature. A sweater doesn’t care if it’s returned or stuck in a closet never to be worn. Pets, however, have feelings, too.
