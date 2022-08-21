The online world can be precarious. One misstep, and a person could end up the main character for the day on Twitter.
No one wants to be Twitter’s main character for the day — the person who gets piled on and ridiculed. So, if you’re searching online for a photo or image to go with your tweet or Facebook post, it’s always a good idea to make sure the image depicts what you think it does.
Shanon Terry of Moulton learned this lesson the hard way.
Last Monday, he went on Facebook to announce his appointment as the Lawrence County Republican Party Executive Committee’s new chairman. To accompany this announcement, he searched Google for an image of the Republican Party’s elephant symbol. He picked one he thought looked nice, attached it to his post and hit publish.
He should have looked at the image he chose more carefully. It came from a 2020 story published in Mother Jones magazine. The story was about racism in the Republican Party, and the image of the elephant was drawn so that the space between the elephant’s legs looked like hooded Ku Klux Klan members.
Unless one looks closely, the hoods are easy to miss. But not everyone did.
Terry was alerted to his mistake, and he removed it in “under an hour,” by which time it had about 50 views, he said.
“I did a Google search for GOP logos and copied and pasted it onto the post,” said Terry, who also serves as the Lawrence County Board of Education District 4 representative. “It was brought to my attention a short time later and I clearly see it now. It’s all on me. There was no intent behind it. I hate that it happened.”
By then, however, it was too late. People had made copies of the offending post, and it now had a life of its own. The internet is forever.
“Shame on the Lawrence County Republican Party for this disgusting image,” tweeted state Rep. Anthony Daniels, D-Huntsville, who included a copy of the deleted Facebook post.
Jan Turnbore, president of Lawrence County Chapter of NAACP, said Terry should resign from his school board seat.
“The only reason he apologized is because he got caught,” Turnbore said. “He makes decisions involving all of the school children in Lawrence County. He has no business being involved with our schools.”
Well, yes. The only reason Terry apologized is because he “got caught,” because it wasn’t until he was “caught” that he realized he had done something wrong. We see no reason not to take Terry at his word in this matter.
Terry, of course, said he will not resign from the school board. And no one should think the dispute between Terry and the Lawrence County NAACP has anything to do with Terry’s Google search faux pas. It has everything to do with the school board’s decision to close majority-Black R.A. Hubbard High School.
Terry is hardly the first person to get in trouble for posting the wrong image by mistake. If you want to honor America’s veterans, for example, and just search Google for “soldiers,” you might end up posting a photo of Russian soldiers by mistake.
Terry shouldn’t resign over the mistaken logo, and Turnbore and the Lawrence NAACP do themselves a disservice by calling for his resignation over such a trivial matter.
The Republican Party has real problems to deal with — starting with the fact that it’s becoming a litmus test that its candidates deny the fact President Joe Biden legitimately won the 2020 election.
But Terry’s misfortune is an example: Be careful what you post online, especially if it’s not yours to begin with.
