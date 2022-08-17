It’s Wednesday, Aug. 17. Do you know where your governor is?
For most of the past month, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has been largely incommunicado. Inquiries from various reporters across the state went ignored or unanswered.
Where was the governor? Why was her public schedule a blank? Was she having health issues?
These are all reasonable questions concerning a 77-year-old governor with a history of health issues — including treatment in 2020 for lung cancer — who is also in the middle of a reelection campaign. Yet the governor’s office and those surrounding it responded with static.
Finally, last Thursday, the governor’s office broke radio silence, issuing a press release saying Ivey was “healthy and cancer-free.” The next day, Ivey’s office released what amounted to a proof-of-life photograph. All the photo of Ivey greeting South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem at an airport on Friday lacked was a copy of a newspaper showing the day’s date.
Ivey had last been seen in public at a groundbreaking ceremony on Aug. 2.
The statement from the governor’s office left a lot of questions unanswered. Where had the governor been? Had she had any other health scares?
The governor’s office’s lack of transparency simply breeds suspicion. The governor is not a private citizen, and the people of Alabama have a right to know what their governor is up to, whether it’s seeking medical treatment or something else.
No one would be surprised, for example, if a 77-year-old woman with a history of cancer treatment were to slow down her schedule. But the public should not be kept in the dark about it, especially during an election year, and especially when the woman in question will, if reelected, be in her 80s at the end of her next term.
These are the sort of questions that dog 79-year-old President Joe Biden, especially as we get closer to the point where he will need to announce his reelection intentions. In Biden’s case, however, we are made aware of his every sniffle. We received the blow-by-blow of the president’s multiple positive COVID tests.
Gov. Ivey’s office hasn’t been nearly as forthcoming, and in an election year especially that is unacceptable. Voters have a right to know their governor’s activities and whereabouts. They deserve more than carefully worded statements that leave a lot to the imagination.
This is especially true as Ivey cruises toward likely reelection.
