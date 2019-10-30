Halloween is here. That means that when the sun sets Thursday evening and twilight is upon us, drivers need to watch out for tiny ghouls and goblins — as well as Disney princesses, Batmen, Spongebobs or whatever it is the kids are into these days.
Safety is a two-way street. So, trick-or-treaters need to beware of traffic, wear costumes that make them visible while not obstructing their ability to see, and stay in familiar neighborhoods.
The commonsense rules for Halloween safety haven’t really changed much through the years, and it’s important to keep them in mind. However, parents also can let their children enjoy the holiday and not worry that Halloween is more dangerous now than when they were kids.
We’re all familiar with the threats of chocolate bars booby-trapped with needles, apples loaded with razor blades, jawbreakers laced with LSD and poisoned peanut butter cups.
But the idea that Halloween has become too dangerous for children is in many ways a myth, although one with the power to deny children a pleasure most of us grew up with.
There are no known cases of children being killed or seriously injured by adulterated treats they received while trick-or-treating. It is simply a persistent urban legend.
According to a myth-busting article in USA Today, “The only proven case of a child dying from poisoned Halloween candy occurred in Pasadena, Texas, in 1974. But Timothy O’Bryan’s father, not a stranger, put cyanide in the 8-year-old’s Pixy Stix.”
At Halloween, as during the rest of the year, the primary danger to children comes not from strangers but from family or acquaintances.
Of course one reason Halloween isn’t as frightful as some perceptions is that people watching out for children have used good judgment and caution in recent years.
Many children attend wholesome fall festivals or other events where candy is handed out by trustworthy organizations.
Adults who take children trick-or-treating should make sure the kids know safety rules such as staying away from unlit and unfamiliar areas.
They also should be mindful of traffic, which is the greatest danger when excited children are near streets at night.
Halloween is a time for spooky tall tales, but it’s also a time for children to have fun.
