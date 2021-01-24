Jackie Robinson may have broken professional baseball’s color barrier, but Hank Aaron swept its shattered remains into history’s dustbin. He did so during a long and storied career in which he not only set records but set an enduring example.
Aaron died peacefully in his sleep Friday at age 86.
Aaron’s journey took him full circle. He was born in Mobile on Feb. 5, 1934, in the midst of Jim Crow, when Blacks throughout the South were treated as less than second-class citizens. For him, baseball was a way out.
“You could say that God kind of had his hands on me, directing me on the right path,” Aaron said in a 2018 interview. “I don’t know any other way I would have gotten out of Mobile, Alabama, except for baseball.”
Aaron played a couple of months for a Negro League team in 1952 when he was noticed by scouts for the Braves, who would move from Boston to Milwaukee for the 1953 season. After two seasons in the minor leagues, Aaron got his shot at the majors when the Braves called him up in 1954. Three years later, he led the Braves to a World Series title over Mickey Mantle’s New York Yankees.
That was the only World Series the Braves would win during Aaron’s tenure, and as his team’s fortunes wavered, Aaron fell out of the limelight. He was still a great player, but he was a great player on a mid-market team, far away from the spotlights that shined on New York, Chicago and Los Angeles.
Aaron just continued on with quiet, unassuming determination. He was an All-Star selection in 21 of his 23 seasons in the majors — from the Eisenhower Administration through the Ford Administration. And along the way, he piled up the records that still stand: RBIs (2,297), extra-base hits (1,477) and total bases (6,856). He ranks second in at-bats (12,354), third in games played (3,298) and hits (3,771), and fourth in runs scored (tied with Babe Ruth at 2,174).
But Aaron is mostly remembered for the record he held for three decades: Home Run King.
In the 1970s, as he closed in on Ruth’s record of 714 career home runs, Aaron experienced a lot of the racism Robinson experienced decades earlier.
“If I was white, all America would be proud of me,” Aaron said as he marched toward home run 715. “But I am Black.”
He received hate mail and threats. He had to be protected by bodyguards. Yet he endured it all in public with grace and dignity, even when outrage would not only have been understandable but justified. His best response was simply proving his detractors wrong.
By then, Aaron had gone from a segregated South to Milwaukee and then back to the South when the Braves moved to Atlanta in 1966. It was not the same South he had left. It had gone from a South where white supremacy was taken for granted to a South embroiled in the struggle for civil rights. By the 1970s, it was a “New South,” coming to terms with its racist past.
Aaron broke Ruth’s record with a hit off Dodgers pitcher Al Downing, and legendary Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully summed up the moment and what it meant:
“What a marvelous moment for baseball. What a marvelous moment for Atlanta and the state of Georgia. What a marvelous moment for the country and the world. A Black man is getting a standing ovation in the Deep South for breaking a record of an all-time baseball idol. It is a great moment for all of us, and particularly for Henry Aaron.”
Aaron’s journey is in many ways America’s journey. Now his journey is over. America’s, however, is still going — and we have Aaron’s example to follow.
