Free speech and expression seem besieged from all sides.
A report released last week by the American Library Association found that school and public libraries faced a record number of book bans and other restrictions in 2022.
“I’ve never seen anything like this,” says Deborah Caldwell-Stone, who directs the ALA’s Office for Intellectual Freedom. “The last two years have been exhausting, frightening, outrage inducing.”
Some of the challenges come from the political left, the ALA notes. Mark Twain’s “The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn” remains a favorite target. But most of the book challenges are coming from the right, enabled by new state and local laws that, under the guise of enhancing “parents’ rights” — and who can be against that? — really enable special interest groups with an ax to grind.
These challenges have gone beyond school curricula and libraries to public libraries, where they target materials for adults and take from parents the very “parental right” to determine what their children read that Republican lawmakers claim they are defending. Worse still, they are creating a hostile environment where librarians, of all people, are portrayed as the enemy.
“Every day professional librarians sit down with parents to thoughtfully determine what reading material is best suited for their child’s needs,” ALA President Lessa Kanani’opua Pelayo-Lozada said. “Now, many library workers face threats to their employment, their personal safety, and in some cases, threats of prosecution for providing books to youth they and their parents want to read.”
In Mississippi, a proposed bill would go so far as to ban public libraries from lending e-books defined as “sexually oriented” even to adults. The bill passed one chamber with even its supporters seemingly unsure what it means, but promising to fix it in conference committee. Meanwhile, where stands “Fifty Shades of Grey” or the poetry of Sappho?
Most of these new laws and proposed bills, including those moving through the Florida legislature almost faster than anyone can count, seem deliberately vague, as if written more to create a chilling environment than anything else. The aim seems to be to make librarians, teachers and others easy targets for prosecution or lawsuits. It gives an effective veto on speech to any interest group that wants to put up a fight — a heckler’s veto.
The left is also guilty of using the heckler’s veto to intimidate speakers it doesn’t like. At Stanford University this month, students shouted down Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals Judge Stuart Kyle Duncan who was there to speak at a student-organized event. The students were encouraged by Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Dean Tirien Steinbach.
Fortunately, Stanford Law School Dean Jenny Martinez has a better grasp of free speech than her students. Steinbach is now “on leave,” according to the university, and Martinez has issued a statement defending free speech and decrying the “heckler’s veto.”
Citing First Amendment law, Martinez writes, “And while the First Amendment bars regulation of speech on the ground that listeners might find its content disturbing ..., the First Amendment permits the regulation of speech that ‘substantially impairs the effective conduct of a meeting.’”
The proper response to speech one doesn’t like is, as always, more speech. But that doesn’t mean shouting down someone so they cannot be heard — the favorite tactic of left-wing student activists.
That is an attack on civil discourse — just like laws that discourage librarians from using their own judgment when deciding what books to put on their shelves out of fear they’ll be sued or run afoul of a vaguely worded law.
