Not everyone is in favor of widening Interstate 65 from the Tennessee state line to Mobile.
“Instead of pouring millions into widening I-65 — which studies show won’t alleviate congestion — why not invest in high-speed rail?” Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin posted earlier this week on the social media site formerly known as Twitter. “We can connect communities, reduce traffic, & make AL a leader in sustainable infrastructure. A train to the beach is way better than driving!”
When Woodfin says “studies show” widening I-65 “won’t alleviate congestion,” he’s referring to some highly publicized — and widely circulated, primarily by opponents of passenger vehicles — studies that have found widening roads actually increases road congestion. These studies blame a concept called “induced demand,” which is when an increase in the supply of something causes people to demand even more of it.
But not all studies point in that direction. One published this year, for example, in the July volume of The Journal of Economic Geography, found that “highway widenings considerably reduce congestion in the short run, defined here as 6 years.” Furthermore, “These savings occur despite strong increases in traffic flow. The welfare benefits in the short run already cover 40% of the widenings’ investment costs.”
So, let’s say the jury is out on the long-term benefits of widening roads when it comes to alleviating congestion. What about Woodfin’s alternative, high-speed rail?
High-speed rail has been the Holy Grail of progressive transportation planners for decades — and they’ve already spent billions of dollars on it with almost nothing to show for it.
Look up “boondoggle” in a dictionary, and you’ll find a picture of California’s high-speed rail system — or you would if it actually existed, which it doesn’t.
“When California voters first approved a bond issue for the project in 2008, the rail line was to be completed by 2020, and its cost seemed astronomical at the time — $33 billion — but it was still considered worthwhile as an alternative to the state’s endless web of freeways and the carbon emissions generated in one of the nation’s busiest air corridors,” writes Ralph Vartabedian in the Oct. 9, 2022, edition of the New York Times.
That was then. As of now, construction has barely started while the cost, at the last projection, had soared to $113 billion, making the original “astronomical” price seem like a blue light special.
The toxic stew of California politics, where everything is regulated and every “stakeholder” has an effective veto, contributed to the problem, but California isn’t alone.
“For example, in New York City, it cost $4.6 billion to add three stations and 1.7 miles of track to the subway system under Second Avenue,” reported The Washington Examiner. “According to (New York University) researchers, the project’s cost per mile was between eight and 12 times greater than comparable projects in Europe.”
Indeed Europe and Japan have long been the models for American rail cheerleaders, but without the context of what makes rail in Europe and Japan different — first and foremost, much more dense population centers and major cities that are practically next door to each other compared to in the U.S.
Second, their rail doesn’t have to compete with America’s existing interstate highway system. Rail supporters will agree with this part and say that’s their point. Many of them think the interstate highway system was a mistake in the first place, and they’re not entirely wrong. Interstate construction bypassed many small towns and bisected inner city neighborhoods, leaving both to wither and die. But short of inventing a time machine and going back to stop President Dwight Eisenhower from signing it into law, that train has left the station.
Before Alabama considers high-speed rail, at least let someone else in the U.S. show it can be done without becoming a money pit.
