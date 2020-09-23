Teaching history presents an almost unique difficulty: Every day, there is more of it.
Math remains relatively unchanged from year to year. For most practical purposes, outside academia, it hasn’t changed much since Isaac Newton and Gottfried Leibniz independently invented calculus in the 1600s. Science adds to our knowledge constantly, but at least older theories and hypotheses become obsolete and demand less of our time and attention. No one has to spend much time anymore leaning how to balance the body’s humors for good health.
But when it comes to history, it simply keeps mounting, which is why the teaching of history is so easily politicized. In the limited time of a school year, in the limited space of a museum, what historical events are prioritized and which ones merely skimmed over? What historical figures deserve detailed study, and who gets skipped over entirely? (Literature and the arts pose similar questions for educators.)
These are not easy questions to answer if you are a disinterested scholar, trying to weigh the historical import of every battle, every treaty, every discovery and so on.
People with an ax to grind, however, people with an agenda, people with a narrative to promote, think the answers are obvious.
Founded in 1901, the Alabama Department of Archives and History was the nation’s “first publicly funded, independent archive,” according to The Associated Press, and it was a national model for collecting public records.
But under its second director, Marie Bankhead Owen, who took over for her late husband in 1920, it became something else: a repository for relics of the Old South and a promoter of the mythology of the Lost Cause.
That has changed some in the past 40 years.
“Edwin Bridges took over as director in 1982 and began shifting the department’s focus away from the ‘lost cause,’” The AP reported. “Today, its museum displays tell more a complete history that includes Native Americans, the horrors of slavery, the Civil War and the modern civil rights movement, which began with the Montgomery bus boycott in 1955 and ‘56.”
There are no plans to get rid of the Confederate relics in the archives. They are certainly a part of the state’s history. But the archives is working to correct the imbalance, born in the early 20th century not from a commitment to history, but from a commitment to a narrative that consciously downplayed the evils of slavery and Jim Crow.
There is more than one side to history, and all aspects should be studied for a full understanding of what went wrong — and should never be repeated.
