Decatur’s proximity to Huntsville has long been a mixed blessing.
Even as the economic engine across the river provided jobs, shopping options and entertainment for Decatur residents, sales taxes flowed upstream. On weekends, Interstate 565 looked like a one-way highway heading east. Decatur residents routinely stopped by their ATM after work Friday and took their disposable income across the river, helping Huntsville finance infrastructure improvements that Decatur could not afford.
Decatur’s solid manufacturing base provided local jobs, but the lure of the Huntsville area meant many high-income people who worked in Decatur chose to live in Madison County. Those young professionals able to find jobs in Decatur invariably preferred to live in a city with more cultural opportunities.
Even as officials worked to minimize the problems associated with being next to Huntsville, they periodically gave voice to the potential benefits. Being a bedroom community to a bustling city crowded with high-paying employers, they recognized, should provide enormous benefits.
Some steps were taken to capitalize on Decatur’s proximity to Huntsville. The city in 2002 installed sewer along Alabama 20 in Decatur-annexed Limestone County, trying to facilitate commercial growth in an area convenient to Huntsville. Beginning in 2005, considerable time and money was invested in an effort to attract those employed at an expanded Redstone Arsenal during the Base Realignment and Closure process.
These efforts failed. Population growth remained stagnant in Decatur. Median household income paled in comparison to its upstream neighbor. Huntsville kept growing, and Decatur did not.
Huntsville’s growth continues, its success begetting more success. Now the largest city in the state, more and more people and employers have squeezed themselves into its expanding borders. But many are spilling over those borders, finding homes and opportunities in Decatur.
For the first time in decades, the theoretical advantages of being next to a bustling economic center are becoming a reality. While census figures have yet to reflect Decatur’s growth, that growth is unmistakable.
Despite zero increase in population for more than two decades, there are now 1,500 new homes in 13 major subdivisions in the planning stages or under construction in Decatur.
Tax revenue in Decatur is reflecting the city’s growth. The fiscal 2023 budget projects $78.7 million in revenue, up from $58 million in fiscal 2017.
Downtown Decatur, which 15 years ago had so many boarded-up windows it looked like a deserted lumber depot, is suddenly bustling with activity.
Driving on Moulton Street or First Avenue these days is a perilous endeavor as construction crews work to complete a hotel, parking deck and dormitories for the Alabama Center for the Arts.
Even as it provides comic relief as a “bridge to nowhere,” the overpass being built on Alabama 20 seems likely to bring commercial and residential development to a corridor that reached its previous economic peak with two gas stations and a sandwich shop.
After decades in which its proximity to Huntsville was a net negative, Decatur is finally enjoying the benefits that come from being in the fastest-growing region in the state.
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.