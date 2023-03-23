Add banks to the long list of institutions in which Americans have lost trust.
According to a new poll from The Associated Press and the NORC Center for Public Affairs Research, only 10% of Americans have high confidence in the nation’s banks and other financial institutions, down from a not exactly inspiring 22% in 2020.
Most Americans — both Democrats and Republicans — think more regulations are needed to keep banks from engaging in the risky investment behavior that brought down Silicon Valley Bank, the highest profile bank failure since the Great Recession of 2008.
That corresponds with Gallup’s polling, which last shows a majority of Americans (53%) having a great deal of confidence in the banking sector in 2004.
Gallup routinely polls Americans about their confidence in various institutions, and virtually all of them are on a downward trend, from organized religion and Congress to law enforcement and, yes, the news media. Even one of the most respected American institutions — the military — is down, according to Gallup, with 64% of Americans saying they have high confidence in the military compared to a high of 82% in 2009.
Some of these results, like the lack of confidence in banks, cut across party lines. Others are driven more by partisan affiliation than real-world conditions. Democrats think the economy is doing better and Republicans think it is doing worse when a Democrat is in the White House and vice versa. The president always gets most of the credit (or blame) for the economy, not Congress. Yet Congress always inspires less public confidence than the president. In 2022, only 7% of Americans had high confidence in Congress, while 23% had high confidence in the presidency, according to Gallup. The same party (Democrats) controlled both, so make of that what you will.
The Gallup numbers, released last year, are worrisome. They show Americans losing trust in just about everything, and the new Associated Press poll indicates that trend is continuing. Experts are left to wonder why — but then the public doesn’t trust experts much anymore either, or, rather, they trust the ones who confirm their biases and discount the ones who don’t.
“Experts told me that (shifts in trust are) also the result of increasing partisan polarization and a decades-long effort by the Republican Party to sow distrust in a wide range of government institutions,” wrote Amelia Thomson-DeVeaux and Zoha Qamar for the data website FiveThirtyEight last June.
One can easily point to former President Donald Trump sowing doubts about the 2020 election leading to distrust of elections, but such examples are the exception. And it doesn’t explain the growing distrust of institutions outside of government (churches) or institutions Republicans generally trust (the military). Distrust in institutions has gone well beyond such old partisan battles. Like Kurt Russell’s character in 1982’s “The Thing” says, “Nobody trusts anybody now — and we’re all very tired.”
This is a dangerous trend. Lack of trust in institutions can spread, and loss of trust tends to create or encourage the very problems that cause a loss of trust in the first place. America, in historical and global terms, is still a “high trust society,” meaning people generally trust each other and share the same basic ethical values. And according to the 2007 Pew Global Attitudes survey, “In countries where people generally trust one another, there are fewer worries about crime or corrupt political leaders.”
Buy in “low trust societies,” crime and corruption are a bigger problem.
Unfortunately, there is no easy solution, especially when seemingly every major political figure in both major parties is busy portraying every problem as a crisis, every cultural debate as a struggle for the soul of America and every disagreement as un-American.
Agree or disagree with their policies, one thing both Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama did was project optimism. That’s probably a good place to start.
