It’s time for Limestone County District Judge Douglas Patterson to let the citizens of Limestone County move on.
Patterson, 38, was indicted last month by a Limestone County special grand jury for using his office for personal gain, first-degree financial exploitation of the elderly and third-degree theft. Additionally, the Judicial Inquiry Commission of the State of Alabama has charged Patterson with violations of the Alabama Canons of Ethics related to those indictments.
Specifically, according to the state Attorney General’s Office, Patterson is accused of taking $47,008.24 from the county’s Juvenile Court Services Fund and spending the money on himself. Patterson is further accused of improperly taking money from a conservatorship account belonging to an elderly Limestone County resident and from the estate of another county man.
While under indictment, Patterson is suspended from his position as district judge. He will continue to receive his salary until he is convicted or resigns from office. Alabama Department of Finance records show Patterson continues to be paid $10,808.84 a month. Meanwhile, other Limestone County judges are working extra to pick up the slack.
We hold public officials to a high standard. Judges are in a position of authority, with great power over the lives of the citizenry. That power comes with responsibility.
From a legal standpoint, Patterson is innocent until proven guilty. That is as it should be. However, in a letter to Presiding Circuit Judge Robert Baker, attached to a complaint by the Judicial Inquiry Commission, Patterson admits to betraying the trust Limestone County voters invested in him “by stealing from funds belonging to them.”
“No excuses are offered, because the things I did were not, and are not, excusable,” he wrote. “... And, just as disgusting, I violated my oaths to the Constitutions of the State of Alabama and of the United States ... and to Almighty God. I will seek His forgiveness ... the public and my clients and my colleagues owe me nothing but contempt and wrath.”
Patterson’s language is overwrought, but he seems genuinely remorseful for having committed the actions for which he has been indicted. But he should do more.
In light of his admission, contained in official court documents, we contend that Patterson is effectively continuing to steal from Limestone County taxpayers by remaining in office and getting paid while he awaits trial.
Retired Morgan County Circuit Judge Steven Haddock, who was appointed a special circuit judge for the case, said he anticipates the trial will begin sometime in June. That’s five months away, with Patterson continuing to collect $10,808.84 a month in the meantime.
State Rep. Andy Whitt, who represents parts of Limestone and Madison counties, has called on Patterson to resign. We echo that sentiment.
If Patterson is truly remorseful, he should step down, free Limestone County residents of the burden of paying him, and allow the process of replacing him to get started.
True remorse must include a change of behavior. Patterson accomplishes that by resigning.
