While it is useful to understand the motivations of mass killers, it is even more important that we do not lose sight of one bedrock principle, one that undergirds our entire justice system: Ultimately, individuals are responsible for their own actions.
This past weekend, an 18-year-old man traveled nearly three hours from his home in Conklin, New York, to Buffalo with murderous intent. When he arrived, he entered a grocery store with a rifle and opened fire, killing 10 people, all Black.
The shooter, who is now in custody, left little doubt behind his motivations. He wrote a 180-page manifesto filled with racist and antisemitic ravings. He referred in particular to the “Great Replacement,” a paranoid conspiracy theory that claims a cabal of Jewish elites is conspiring to replace white Americans with immigrants in order to change the fundamental character of the United States.
This was what the racist “alt-right” demonstrators at the Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, in 2017 meant when they chanted, “Jews will not replace us.”
“Great Replacement” theory, like most antisemitic conspiracy theories, has been around a long time, but it has gotten a profile boost recently from Fox News host Tucker Carlson, who has advanced it on his show, and from some Republican congressmen. What was once a fringe idea has seeped into the mainstream.
Does that make Carlson responsible for the massacre in Buffalo? His show is the most watched cable TV “news” program among adults ages 25-54 and was watched nightly by an average of 3.39 million total viewers in April. Yet there aren’t 3.39 million mass murderers running around — or anything like it.
Already, evidence is mounting that the Buffalo shooter — whose manifesto doesn’t mention Carlson and expresses nothing but disdain for Fox News — had raised at least some mental health red flags in the past year. Those warnings, however, went unheeded.
A person given to committing unspeakable acts can do so for any reason. Vile theories like the Great Replacement should be countered and debunked on their own terms, because they are vile. Not because people are mindless automatons who can be programmed to kill simply by exposure to it.
People can kill for any reason. Also this past weekend, a man attacked a church in Laguna Woods, California, where most of the congregation is Taiwanese or Taiwanese-American. The shooter, although himself born in Taiwan, believes China is one country. Perhaps that is why he chose the target he did. But as more information comes out, it also seems his personal life was in turmoil.
In 2017, a man who once worked as a volunteer for the Bernie Sanders presidential campaign and watched Rachel Maddow’s MSNBC show targeted Republican congressmen playing in an annual charity baseball game, wounding five people including one of the congressmen. Are all Sanders volunteers and Maddow viewers potential killers? The notion is ridiculous on its face.
None of this has ever stopped people from using such incidents to attack their political opponents. Democrats blamed a Republican campaign ad that placed targets on Democratic-held congressional seats the GOP was “targeting” — rather ordinary political jargon — for the shooting of former Rep. Gabby Giffords in 2011. But there is no evidence the shooter had seen the ad, nor that his political views were in any sense coherent, much less aligned with those of Republicans.
Perhaps sensing the heat, one Fox News anchor has already tried to shift blame for the Buffalo shooting to that old bogeyman, video games. But when more people now play video games than go to the movies, that dog simply won’t hunt anymore.
Ideas may be good or bad, and bad ideas should be countered with good ones. When Tucker Carlson spreads Great Replacement racism, he should be called on it. But he’s not responsible for what happened in Buffalo.
The responsible party is sitting in a jail cell, awaiting justice.
